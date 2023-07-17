scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Why Michael Cera isn’t part of ‘Barbie’ stars’ group

Hollywood star Michael Cera said that he wasn't part of his fellow 'Barbie' stars' chat group; he reasons saying this

By Agency News Desk
Why Michael Cera isn't part of 'Barbie' stars' group
Michael Cera in Barbie _ pic courtesy imdb

Hollywood star Michael Cera said that he wasn’t part of his fellow ‘Barbie’ stars’ WhatsApp group chat. The ‘Superbad’ actor plays doll Allan in Greta Gerwig’s new film about the Mattell creations alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, but he told PEOPLE that he wasn’t able to join in their off-set chat because he has a retro flip phone, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I don’t have an iPhone myself. I have a flip phone,” the 35-year-old confessed to PEOPLE.

If he did have a smartphone, he might not be in the chat anyway, because his character Allan “is sort of in his own little world.”

Allan is a real doll in the Barbie line-up and was first introduced by Mattel in 1964. In the ‘Barbie’ novels, the doll started out as “Ken’s Buddy” and was romantically linked to Barbie’s best pal Margaret “Midge” Hadley.

Michael added about the ‘Barbie’ film’s 39-year-old director: “Greta’s gift for me when I arrived (on set) was a picture disc of NSYNC’s ‘No Strings Attached’.” And according to the actor, it “felt like somehow a real guiding light in the backstory of this character.”

Margot previously gave a hint of the kind of deep chat about the flick Michael may have missed. She said she has become convinced “Barbie” film tackles the concept of a power “hierarchy.”

She said at the European premiere of the film at Cineworld in London’s Leicester Square on 12 July, “To really do something unexpected and fun and clever and silly on such a big scale, it feels like a very unique opportunity.”

“Barbieland feels like a female utopia. But you do, by the end of the film, see the flaw in that – I mean, a hierarchy in anyone’s power is not necessarily the best thing,” she shared.

“But it is fun – it’s very pretty.”

The film sees Barbie’s perfect pink world of fashion, grooming and parties brought crashing down when she finds herself having dark thoughts about death.

She finds cellulite on her perfect legs and her famous feet suddenly become flat – and with the encouragement of the wise ‘Weird Barbie’ played by Kate McKinnon, 39, Barbie embarks on a journey of self-discovery in the real world, with Ken joining her for the ride.

Also at the ‘Barbie’ premiere was singer Dua Lipa, who plays Mermaid Barbie in the film. There were also co-stars Will Ferrell, 55, Issa Rae, 38, and Hairi Nef, 30, who helped make up the ten Barbie’s and four Ken’s in the project.

Pic. Sourceimdb
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rashmeet Kaur: 'Proving myself to Rohit Shetty was big highlight for me'
Next article
Why Christopher Nolan cast eldest daughter in ‘Oppenheimer’ as girl who gets blown
This May Also Interest You
Technology

A single Indian firm facing 2,146 cyber attacks a week on average: Report

Sports

AIFF adopts ‘research based’ approach to develop Indian football, takes up IMT Ghaziabad as its research partner

News

Vijay Varma's character finds new purpose to remain a cop in 'Kaalkoot' trailer

Technology

ServiceNow unveils 'Innovation Centre' for Indian firms to redefine work with GenAI

News

Ajay Devgn spends time with family, says 'nothing more sacred'

Sports

Women’s Ashes: We pride ourselves in winning the key moments, says Alyssa Healy

Sports

We copied a little of Murray, Roger and Novak: Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero on Wimbledon triumph

News

Salman Khan issues notice against fake casting calls under his name

Technology

Nokia, TSSC open 5G skill development centre in India

Sports

Women’s Ashes 'best series ever in history of the women's game': Heather Knight

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt says she and her father Mahesh Bhatt are dropouts

Sports

Ashes 2023: James Anderson replaces Ollie Robinson in England’s playing eleven for fourth Test

Sports

Ashes 2023: Tim Paine prefers Hazlewood over Boland, sees no place for Green in fourth Test

Technology

Microsoft may kill Xbox Live Gold subscription

Health & Lifestyle

‘Before your heart fails, it warns you’: Experts

News

Margot Robbie: 'In Barbie Land, it's the opposite; women Barbies run everything'

Technology

Google Play Store sees huge drop in apps amid tough policies

Technology

Siddaramaiah holds talks with Foxconn CEO (Ld)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US