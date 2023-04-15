scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Jamie Foxx's 'Back in Action' to wrap up production before schedule

Actor Jamie Foxx's movie 'Back in Action' is reportedly ready to wrap production though he still has 8 unfinished shooting days left.

By Agency News Desk
Jamie Foxx's 'Back in Action' to wrap up production before schedule
Jamie Foxx's 'Back in Action' to wrap up production before schedule

Actor Jamie Foxx’s movie ‘Back in Action’ is reportedly ready to wrap production though he still has 8 unfinished shooting days left.

The actor was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday morning, April 11, before going to set and he has not returned to the set since then, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Now production sources tell TMZ that the film will wrap next week, though Jamie still has 8 days of filming left. They, however, don’t explain when asked what they will do with the scenes which the ‘Django Unchained’ star has not filmed yet. A source confirms to CNN that filming is “currently underway and expected to wrap up next week.”

Following Jamie’s health scare, the set was “shut down” on Wednesday, April 12. Filming resumed on Thursday, with a stand-in used in place of the 55-year-old actor.

On the same day, a casting director informed extras via email that a scene set to film this Sunday has been canceled due to “changes in production.” The scene will not be rescheduled due to the changes, but scenes scheduled to film on Monday and Tuesday are expected to move forward as planned, per the memo.

A representative for Netflix, which produces the movie, has not addressed the production schedule following Jamie’s health scare.

Jamie’s daughter Corinne Foxx broke the news of her father’s medical emergency on Wednesday, April 12. She revealed that the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ star was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, but didn’t not divulge his condition aside from calling it a “medical complication.”

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the 29-year-old actress posted on her social media page. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

On Thursday, sources told TMZ that the comedian “is doing a lot better” and even able to joke with his family. However, he may need to stay in the hospital at least a few more days as doctors need to perform tests because they haven’t “got to the bottom of what happened to him.”

Meanwhile, Jamie’s celebrity pals have sent prayers for his full recovery.

Previous article
TN: Elderly, those with co-morbidities asked to wear masks as Covid surges
Next article
Glamourous Zeenat Aman is 'desi'; says 'khichadi' is her comfort meal
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Mock drills in Bihar hospitals to check Covid effectiveness

Sports

Assistant referee investigated for 'elbowing' Liverpool defender Robertson

News

Nayanthara warns to break fan’s phone during temple visit

Sports

IPL 2023: Tripathi fifty helps Sunrisers beat Punjab Kings for first win of season

News

Jeremy Renner joins family on a motorised scooter as he recovers from injuries

Health & Lifestyle

UP mandates Covid testing of int'l passengers at airports

News

Shruti Hassan hits back in a humorous way

Sports

IPL 2023: David Warner still scoring runs; going to be an Orange Cap contender, says Eoin Morgan

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt to make her Met Gala debut this year

Sports

Rahim hits brace as Chennaiyin beat NorthEast United 4-2 to make statement start at Super Cup

Technology

Uber launches 'Audio Seatbelt Reminder' feature for riders in Hyderabad

Sports

RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell flies childhood friends to give them 'Indian' experience

News

5 reasons why you can’t miss Nicolas Cage aka Dracula

Health & Lifestyle

Hyderabad doctor suspended for operating on wrong leg

News

Malhar Thakar’s ‘Shubh Yatra’ trailer out now

News

Karan Johar says Zeenat Aman is everything Instagram is not

Health & Lifestyle

UN warns of outbreak of waterborne diseases in Somalia amid heavy rains

Technology

Pixel phone users randomly getting free cash from Google

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US