scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Josh Hartnett, Joel Edgerton eyed for role of Two Face in 'The Batman – Part II'

Director Matt Reeves is all set to shoot the sequel to his mega hit superhero noir crime film 'The Batman', with antagonist Two-Face as one of the villains

By Agency News Desk
Josh Hartnett, Joel Edgerton eyed for role of Two Face in 'The Batman - Part II'
Josh Hartnett and Joel Edgerton - Two Face - The Batman

Director Matt Reeves is all set to shoot the sequel to his mega hit superhero noir crime film ‘The Batman’, with antagonist Two-Face being decided upon as one of the villains for the upcoming sequel.

According to Collider, insider John Rocha has shared while chatting on the ‘The Hot Mic’ podcast with Jeff Sneider, the two actors eyed for the role of Harvey Dent include, Josh Hartnett and Joel Edgerton.

Once an ally of Batman and GCPD Commissioner James Gordon, after being horribly disfigured, the once honest District Attorney became mad and took on the criminal avatar Two-Face.

According to Rocha, the film will focus on the character of Dent, who “may become Two-Face by the end of the film.”

One of Batman’s most famous villains, the character has since been portrayed in a variety of ways.

Actor Billy Dee Williams played the character in 1989’s Batman, later he was played by Tommy Lee Jones in ‘Batman Forever’ in 1995 and by Aaron Eckhart in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’ in 2008. ‘The Batman – Part II’ is due to be released in October 2025.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
AI in eye scans can diagnose inherited disease of the retina
Next article
Paris Diamond League: India's Murali Sreeshankar finishes third in long jump
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Nearly 4K people lost their jobs in US due to AI in May: Report

News

Al Pacino 'excited' to welcome fourth child after paternity test

News

OTT platforms warned

Technology

Google adding passkeys support to Workspace, Cloud

Sports

Adam Milne set to return to New Zealand contract list after five years

News

Sunny Deol meets his 'loving fans' in national capital to promote 'Gadar 2'

News

Shreyas Talpade: I was the second choice for most of my films

News

Amitabh Bachchan to Kamal Haasan, the stars Sulochana played on-screen mom to

Sports

WTC Final: Shardul Thakur wants to make 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity count if given a chance vs Australia

Technology

Ford recalling 125K vehicles that could catch fire

Health & Lifestyle

Power to grant bail on medical grounds in PMLA case discretionary: Delhi HC

News

The melodious music album of ‘Jee Karda’ unveiled

Sports

FIFA announces new payment model for Women's World Cup 2023

Health & Lifestyle

UP doctors told to prescribe only generic medicines

Sports

Vernacular gaming platform Winzo preparing to launch in Brazil

Others

Challenges Neha Waraich Grover faced on her journey to success

Sports

Premier Handball League: Garvit Gujarat beat Delhi Panzers in fourth match

Technology

Webb telescope finds over 700 galaxies of early universe

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US