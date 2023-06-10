Josh Hartnett, Joel Edgerton eyed for role of Two Face in 'The Batman – Part II'

Director Matt Reeves is all set to shoot the sequel to his mega hit superhero noir crime film ‘The Batman’, with antagonist Two-Face being decided upon as one of the villains for the upcoming sequel.

According to Collider, insider John Rocha has shared while chatting on the ‘The Hot Mic’ podcast with Jeff Sneider, the two actors eyed for the role of Harvey Dent include, Josh Hartnett and Joel Edgerton.

Once an ally of Batman and GCPD Commissioner James Gordon, after being horribly disfigured, the once honest District Attorney became mad and took on the criminal avatar Two-Face.

According to Rocha, the film will focus on the character of Dent, who “may become Two-Face by the end of the film.”

One of Batman’s most famous villains, the character has since been portrayed in a variety of ways.

Actor Billy Dee Williams played the character in 1989’s Batman, later he was played by Tommy Lee Jones in ‘Batman Forever’ in 1995 and by Aaron Eckhart in Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’ in 2008. ‘The Batman – Part II’ is due to be released in October 2025.