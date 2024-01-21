HomeInternationalNews

Kieran Culkin wants to 'shut the world off ' after 'Succession' ended

Kieran Culkin wants to focus on fatherhood following the end of 'Succession'.

By Agency News Desk
Kieran Culkin wants to 'shut the world off ' after 'Succession' ended
Kieran Culkin _ pic courtesy news agency

Actor Kieran Culkin wants to focus on fatherhood following the end of ‘Succession’. “I’m really looking forward to it when I get home because the last couple weeks I haven’t really been much of a parent,” Kieran — who has Wilder Wolf, two, and Kinsey Sioux, four, with his wife Jazz Charton — told The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor plans to shut himself off from the outside world for one week while he focuses on his family, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Kieran said, “I’m going to turn the world off for about a week and just be a dad. ‘Did you read the email?’ No, I did not. (I’m doing) nothing at all, except just diapers and bath time and stuff for like a week.”

The actor also revealed that he actually enjoyed himself during the writers’ strike in 2023, because it allowed him to spend more time at home.

He shared, “It had been really … probably shouldn’t say, I don’t care… lovely for me. I’d been hiding behind it. I’m like, ‘No work? Fantastic.’ “

Kieran won the award for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama at the Golden Globes for ‘Succession’.

The Hollywood star recently revealed that his gong was sitting between his kids’ Sesame Street stuffed animals.

Previous article
Ben Foakes should be the wicketkeeper for England in Tests against India, says Bob Taylor
Next article
Dan Lawrence called up as Brook’s replacement in England squad India Tests
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More Updates