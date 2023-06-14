scorecardresearch
Kristen Stewart writing script for stoner girl comedy with fiancé Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart has revealed that she and girlfriend Dylan Meyer, who have announced plans to get married, are writing the script for a stoner girl comedy.

Kristen Stewart writing script for stoner girl comedy with fiancé Dylan Meyer
Dylan Meyer and Kristin Stewart _ pic courtesy imdb

‘Twilight’ star Kristen Stewart has revealed that she and girlfriend Dylan Meyer, who have announced plans to get married, are writing the script for a stoner girl comedy. The ‘Spencer’ star told Interview magazine: “Me and Dylan are writing a movie. It’s a stoner girl comedy, and it’s really f***** stupid. I think you’ll like it. But the reason I even thought of this is because our producer is our best friend. We’re starting a company.”

The Oscar-nominated actress didn’t share anything further about the project, reports E! News. Kristen, 33, got engaged to Dylan in 2021 after two years of dating.

She also co-wrote the script for upcoming film ‘The Chronology of Water’, adapted from American author Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir of the same name. ‘The Chronology of Water’, which also marks Kristen’s film directorial debut, has Imogen Poots in the lead role. The film is produced by Ridley Scott.

Her fiancee Meyer had earlier co-written Amy Poehler’s ‘Moxie’. Meyer is the daughter of Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Meyer.

Pic. Sourceimdb
