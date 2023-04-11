scorecardresearch
Marvel Studios unveil ‘The Marvels’ first trailer

Marvel Studios unveil 'The Marvels' first trailer; Brie Larson returns as Captain Marvel on November 10

By Editorial Desk
Marvel Studios | The Marvels | Teaser Trailer _ pic courtesy yt

In Marvel Studios’ ‘The Marvels’, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as ‘The Marvels‘.

The film stars Brie Larson, who returns as Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Samuel L Jackson, Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon. Nia DaCosta directs, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos and Matthew Jenkins serve as executive producers. The screenplay is by Megan McDonnell, Nia DaCosta, Elissa Karasik and Zeb Wells.

Marvel Studios’ ‘The Marvels’ hits theatres on November 10 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

