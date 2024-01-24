‘Next Goal Wins’ – The Ultimate Feel Good Underdog Film!

Presenting a new look at the highly anticipated film Next Goal Wins which is all set to captivate audiences as it hits theatres across India on 2nd February 2024. Talking about the directorial, Academy Award-winning director Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok) said, “It (Next Goal Wins) always felt very special to me. The ultimate feel-good underdog film.”

Starring an exciting ensemble cast of Michael Fassbender, Kaimana, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Rachel House, Beulah Koale, Uli Latukefu, Will Arnett and Elisabeth Moss in pivotal roles.

Next Goal Wins is based on a true story of the American Samoa soccer team, previously known for a historical defeat of 31-0 to the team of Australia in 2001. The film is set to follow the underdog team’s victory in 2014, led by legendary coach Thomas Rongen.

Next Goal Wins is directed by Taika Waititi, produced by Jonathan Cavend, Garrett Basch, Taika Waititi, Mike Brett, and Steve Jamison under the banner of Searchlight Pictures In Association with TSG Entertainment.

Searchlight Pictures’ ‘Next Goal Wins’ hits your nearest theatres on February 2nd 2024.