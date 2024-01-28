Nick Jonas sings ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ with King at Lollapalooza India

The Jonas Brothers’ set at the second edition of the multi-genre music festival, Lollapalooza India in Mumbai was a hit. While the siblings belted out one hit after another on the stage, it was the surprise performance on ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ which stole the show as Indian rapper King took to the stage with the Jonas Brothers.

Nick, who was dressed in a floral cotton shirt and beige pants, sang his portion of ‘Maan Meri Jaan x Afterlife’, a song that he recorded with Indian artiste King.

Fans of the singers also loved Nick’s sweet surprise. “OMG, OMG, he did it!!!! Maan Meri Jaan,” wrote a fan on Instagram. “OMFGG!!!! Nick Jonas singing Tu Maan Meri Jaan featuring KING at #LollaIndia!! SERVEEEE,” wrote another fan. “I’m crying right now. THANK YOU”, commented a fan.

Earlier during the performance, Nick’s elder brother Kevin called him ‘Jiju’ implying that Mumbai is home to him and the three brothers as Nick is married to actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Kevin called Nick, ‘Jiju’ prior to performing the song ‘Waffle House’ from their studio album. Prior to the set, the organisers also played ‘Galla Goodiyaan’ from the 2015 film ‘Dil Dhadakane Do’ which starred Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Nick said: “As a family we have a deep connection with this beautiful country. I’ve been waiting to be in India for a long long time,” before he pulled off a Vin Diesel as he said: “We consider every single one of you here tonight as family.”

The second edition of Lollapalooza India is co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.