scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Olivia Colman is unrecognisable in the new 'Great Expectations' trailer

By News Bureau

Hollywood star Olivia Colman has had a creepy bridal makeover for her role as Miss Havisham in the BBC’s new adaptation of ‘Great Expectations’. In a teaser trailer for the drama, adapted from Charles Dickens’ novel, Olivia, 49, sports yellow teeth, white hair, a floral head display and a stained wedding gown, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The short clip shows a young Pip, played by Tom Sweet, arrive at Satis House, to meet the vindictive Miss Havisham for the first time.

She says to Pip: “Let me see you, what a prize creature we have fished from the river.”

‘Great Expectations’ follows Pip as he strives to be a gentleman in the mid 1800s, and falls in love with Miss Havisham’s adopted daughter, Estella.

Mirror.co.uk further states that the reclusive Miss Havisham always wears her wedding dress after being jilted at the altar, unable to move on from the terrible day.

Olivia joins a long line of celebrated actresses who have played the literary icon, such as Olivia’s The Crown co-stars, Helena Bonham Carter and Gillian Anderson.

The latest adaptation is set to star well-known faces such as Matt Berry and Fionn Whitehead. Shalom Brune-Franklin, seen recently in ‘Line of Duty’, plays the aloof Estella.

Previous article
Mila Kunis takes a dig at hubby Ashton over awkward pics with Reese Witherspoon
Next article
Apple releases new tvOS, HomePod software updates
This May Also Interest You
News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

Technology

Digital lending apps issue clarifications after Centre's ban on loan apps

Technology

Zypp Electric raises $25 mn led by Gogoro, to expand EV fleet to 2 lakh

News

Sidharth, Kiara make first public appearance as man and wife after wedding

News

Yami Gautam met real life crime journos during ‘Lost’ shoot

News

Pallavi Joshi on 'The Vaccine War': Science thriller is a new genre, we decided to accept the challenge

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US