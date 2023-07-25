scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Owen Wilson regrets not sharing any scenes with Jamie Lee Curtis on 'Haunted Mansion'

Owen Wilson was disappointed not to share any scenes with Jamie Lee Curtis on 'Haunted Mansion'.

By Agency News Desk
Owen Wilson regrets not sharing any scenes with Jamie Lee Curtis on 'Haunted Mansion'
Owen Wilson regrets not sharing any scenes with Jamie Lee Curtis on 'Haunted Mansion'

Hollywood actor Owen Wilson was disappointed not to share any scenes with Jamie Lee Curtis on ‘Haunted Mansion’.

The 54-year-old ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ star features in the new Disney movie as priest Kent, but lamented shooting his scenes separately from the ‘Halloween’ actress who stars as the floating head in a crystal ball Madame Leota.

As per Female First UK, Wilson told ComicBook.com: “Well, I don’t get to work with Jamie Lee Curtis, and I was a little bit sort of, ‘Oh, gosh. That’s too bad. But that was only sort of made more clear, because we were doing some press the other day, and she has great energy, and she’s a very formidable person. I’m a bit more slow, from Texas, and she’s, you know… But I really enjoy her energy.”

“It’s a great cast. I think that’s kind of been one of the pleasures, hopefully, for people in seeing this movie is sort of seeing the different famous faces that pop up,” he added.

Despite missing out on collaborating with Jamie, Owen was thrilled that he got the chance to share scenes with Danny DeVito — who plays the role of historian Bruce in the picture based on the Disneyland attraction.

The ‘Wedding Crashers’ star said: “I couldn’t ask to be slapped by anyone better and more impressive and great than Danny DeVito. And that is kind of somebody that I was really excited to work with. And my friend, Woody Harrelson. They’re friends and Woody had just said how great Danny is. And so it was fun to finally get to know him.”

Meanwhile, Wilson is to star alongside Woody Harrelson in the upcoming crime thriller ‘Lips Like Sugar’, which is being written by Anthony Tambakis and directed by Brantley Gutierrez.

The logline for the film, which is also being produced by Harrelson, reads: “Set during the 1984 Olympic Games in L.A. and loosely based on a true story, the coming-of-age thriller is set against the backdrop of the punk and skate worlds of West Los Angeles.”

It further reads, “As the new friendship of two teenage girls from different walks of life unfolds and city officials focus on the Olympics, the lives of two former detectives (Harrelson and Wilson) become intertwined when one of the girls goes missing.”

Wilson, who has also starred in ‘Zoolander’ and Pixar’s ‘Cars’, plays Mobius M Mobius in Disney+’s ‘Loki’, which is due to return later this year with a six-episode second season.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Adnan Siddiqui: Art bridges distances, unfair to make it victim of politics
Next article
Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer Deol, Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma to debut in ‘Dono’
This May Also Interest You
Sports

UTT Season 4: Jeet shocks India No.1 Harmeet; Bengaluru Smashers beat Goa Challengers

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Lithuania's Meilutyte wins world title again after 10 years (Ld)

Technology

New placenta on a chip model to address preeclampsia in pregnancy

Technology

Covid can cause bone loss, higher fracture risk: Study

Sports

Football: AIFF announces Rahul Gupta as Best Referee for 2022-23 season

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Tim Seifert helps Durban Qalandars win thriller against Joburg Buffaloes

Technology

Cyberabad police suggest different logout times for IT firms to avoid gridlock

Sports

UTT Season 4: Manika continues to sparkle for Bengaluru Smashers v Goa Challengers

Sports

Ashes 2023: England will look back on this series as a lost opportunity, says Mark Butcher

Sports

Football: Nottingham Forest sign Sweden forward Anthony Elanga from Man United

News

‘Max, Min & Meowzaki’, ‘Lakadbaggha’ get Stuttgart Indian film fest top awards

Sports

BCCI announces fixtures for home matches against Australia, Afghanistan, England in 2023-24

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestants enter new magical garden abandoning all diplomacy

News

Zoe Saldana hopes her ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ is a spiritual successor to ‘Sicario’

Sports

Women's Football World Cup: Philippines shock New Zealand, Colombia down South Korea (roundup)

News

Films by Anna Kendrick, Michael Keaton, Ethan Hawke to premiere at TIFF amid strike

News

Tamannaah Bhatia clears air around her possession of '5th largest diamond in the world'

Sports

NorthEast United FC sign Spanish attacker Nestor Albiach ahead of 2023-24 season

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US