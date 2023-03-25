scorecardresearch
Reese Witherspoon divorces husband after 10 years

Reese Witherspoon has announced she is divorcing her husband, Jim Toth just two days before their 12th wedding anniversary.

By News Bureau
Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon has announced she is divorcing her husband, Jim Toth just two days before their 12th wedding anniversary.

The former couple tied the knot on March 26, 2011 in a stunning ceremony in Ojai, California, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Reese, 47, and Jim, 52, were first linked in February 2010 and it’s believed they met at work as Jim worked as a talent agent and co-head of motion picture talent at Creative Artists Agency, where Reese was a client.

In an emotional statement in view of her 29.2 million Instagram followers, Reese penned: “We have some personal news to share. It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

She further mentioned, quoted by ‘Mirror.co.uk’, “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

According to reports, no records of a divorce filing could be found in Los Angeles Superior Court. The couple shares a son, Tennessee James, 10. Reese also has two children, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, from her first marriage to Ryan Phillippe.

Kiara Advani says Sidharth Malhotra has her ‘whole heart’ as he dedicates award to her
Hope Manipur gets more national team matches in the future, says Renedy Singh
