Shyam Benegal’s ‘Mujib – The Making of a Nation’ unveiled at TIFF

Mujib – The Making of a Nation, an India-Bangladesh co-production on the life of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was SCREENED at TIFF on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at Bell Cinema Lightbox 7. Directed by renowned Indian director Shyam Benegal (winner of 18 National Film Awards, a Filmfare Award, and a Nandi Award) under the Audio Visual Co-Production Agreement between The Republic of India and The People’s Republic of Bangladesh, the film was shot extensively between the two countries, while strictly abiding by all the health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Delighted to be unveiling the film at this prestigious festival. I’m sure the story of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his journey to create the Nation of Bangladesh will echo with the people and communities across the globe. It has been an honour to be able to tell this inspiring story of the Making of a Nation,” said Shyam Benegal.

“I’m brimming with emotions at this screening of Mujib – the making of a nation, our Bangabandhu – under whose leadership we got a free nation; I’m grateful to the team from both the countries to be able to portray his journey, his unfathomable love and supreme sacrifice for the country and its people. Mr Shyam Benegal is missed immensely as he’s not present for the screening,” said Dr. Hasan Mahmud, Honourable Minister of Information & Broadcasting from Bangladesh.

Ms Nuzhat Yasmin, Managing Director, BFDC, Bangladesh said, “It’s a proud moment for us to be at the TIFF screening showing the film on the father of our nation. Gratitude to all the efforts from the cast & crew of the film. The response has moved us today and it’s not possible to express it in words.”

Mr Prithul Kumar, Managing Director NFDC said, ”Congratulations to Mr Shyam Benegal and the entire team of BFDC & NFDC for the film. This film on the father of the nation of Bangladesh would definitely be loved in Bangladesh but will also touch everyone’s heart as the film travels all over the world.”

For the love for their nation of Bangladesh and admiration for Mujib, lead actors Arifin Shuvoo & Nusrat Imrose Tisha have only charged a token amount of ONE Bangladeshi Taka ($0.011) for their work on the project. Shuvoo plays Mujib, whose life journey from his early days to the making of the nation have been meticulously documented in the film. The story also focuses on Mujib’s wife Renu, played by Imrose Tisha, and her role in shaping the success of one of the greatest leaders in the world. Nusrat Faria plays the role of Sheikh Hasina, Mujib and Renu’s daughter, and the current Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Actor Arifin Shuvoo present at the screening said: “The research, the detailing to look like Mujib is showing on the screen. I may not be able to put it in words what a feeling it is to see the film with an audience. It is an honour to play Bangabandhu in this magnificent biopic and to be here to see the response myself. May Mujib continue to touch our hearts and inspire the world the way he always did.”

Actor Nusraat Faria present at the screening said: “It has been a matter of great privilege to play the character of our honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of the father of our nation, in the film. Working with Shyam Benegal sir has always been a dream that came true. The film has truly come out so well and seeing the love and support it is getting, is truly fulfilling.”