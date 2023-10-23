'The Atomic Kid' actress Elaine Devry passes away at 93

Actress Elaine Devry, who appeared in films such as ‘The Atomic Kid’ and ‘A Guide for the Married Man’ and dozens of television series, passed away at her home in Grants Pass, Oregon, according to a notice on a local funeral home website. She was 93.

Elainemarried actor Mickey Rooney in Las Vegas in November 1952, becoming the fourth of Mickey’s eight wives, reports Variety.

The actress died on September 20 but the news of her death surfaced recently.

The actress made her first onscreen appearances the following year in the comedy film ‘A Slight Case of Larceny’ starring Mickey, as well as an episode of the Ronald Reagan-hosted CBS anthology series ‘General Electric Theater’.

As per Variety, in the 1954 sci-fi comedy ‘The Atomic Kid’, directed by Leslie H. Martinson, she played nurse Audrey Nelson opposite Mickey’s Barnaby “Blix” Waterberry; she was billed as Elaine Davis (Mrs. Mickey Rooney) in the credits.

Elaineportrayed Jocelyn Montgomery in the 1967 Gene Kelly-directed film ‘A Guide for the Married Man’.

Her other film credits include ‘China Doll’, ‘Man-Trap’, ‘The Last Time I Saw Archie’, ‘Diary of a Madman’, ‘With Six You Get Eggroll’, ‘The Cheyenne Social Club’, ‘Bless the Beasts and Children’, ‘The Boy Who Cried Werewolf’ and ‘Herbie Rides Again’.

Elainewas born Thelma Elaine Mahnken on January 10, 1930, in Compton, Calif.

The actress married her high school boyfriend Dan Ducich in 1948, and the couple lived in Butte, Montana, until their divorce in 1952.