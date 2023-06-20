scorecardresearch
Tom Cruise does death defying bike stunt in 'Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One'

Tom Cruise-starrer action spy thriller 'Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One' premiered in Rome.

By Agency News Desk
Tom Cruise does death defying bike stunt in 'Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'
Tom Cruise does death defying bike stunt in 'Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'

Actor Tom Cruise-starrer action spy thriller ‘Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One’ premiered in Rome. The movie features some very detailed and elaborate stunt-work, one of which includes Cruise doing a death-defying stunt as he rides his bike off the edge of a cliff and does a parachute jump, which is among the film’s highlights.

The seventh installment in the franchise, ‘Dead Reckoning Part One’ follows the events of ‘Mission Impossible Fallout’, where Ethan Hunt and his crew of secret agents have to save the world from a global nuclear catastrophe.

The 2018 release has been the highest-grossing entry in the franchise yet, grossing $792 million at the global box office.

Speaking about the stunt, actor Simon Pegg who plays the hacker Benji told ‘Variety’: “It’s become a kind of self-perpetuating evolving relationship where they’ve just egged each other on and challenged each other to move the story forward; to increase the scale; increase the ambition.”

The stunt has been described by Cruise as one of the most dangerous he’s ever done, and it required months of prep work prior to its execution.

Speaking to ‘Deadline’ during the Monday premiere, Simon Pegg further added that there is a genuine fear that such death defying stunts may lead to them permanently losing Tom Cruise. He told ‘Deadline’, “You know, I’m lucky because Benji just kind of stays behind the computer and he does his thing.”

“Tom is jumping off cliffs on a motorbike he’s hanging his you know, hanging off trains – it’s genuinely dangerous stuff. There’s always a sense that, you know, one day, something might go wrong we might lose Tom, you know. Anytime there’s a big stunt, we all have that sense of, you know, fear, but he always pulls it off.”

Directed by Christopher Mc Quarrie and produced by Skydance, ‘Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One’ stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Esai Morales, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson and Henry Czrney in key roles and will release in US on July 12, 2023 with Part Two set for a June 28, 2024 release.

