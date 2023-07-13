scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Triple strike cripples Hollywood; 'Gladiator 2', 'Mortal Kombat 2', 'White Lotus 3' on pause

As a historic dual strike by the WGA (Writers Guild of America) and SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), last endured in 1960,

By Agency News Desk
Triple strike cripples Hollywood; 'Gladiator 2', 'Mortal Kombat 2', 'White Lotus 3' on pause
Triple strike cripples Hollywood; 'Gladiator 2', 'Mortal Kombat 2', 'White Lotus 3' on pause

As a historic dual strike by the WGA (Writers Guild of America) and SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), last endured in 1960, gets ready to bring the global film and TV industry to its knees, the worst-case scenario many have dreaded for months is fast becoming a crushing reality, ‘Variety’ reports.

Talks between the US actors’ union and Hollywood’s collective bargaining agent, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, broke down on Wednesday after a turbulent 12-day period of extended negotiations.

At midnight (US Pacific Time), both sides concluded talks without reaching an agreement, thus triggering a strike vote by the SAG-AFTRA National Board for Thursday morning.

A strike is expected to be called, and the union will direct its 160,000 members to immediately stop all scripted film and TV work around the world.

Major international shoots set to pause production due to the actors strike include the Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal-starring ‘Gladiator 2’ movie, which was filming in Morocco, and martial arts sequel ‘Mortal Kombat 2’, which was filming in Australia, ‘Variety’ notes.

‘Gladiator 2’ is not the only Ridley Scott venture in trouble. FX’s ‘Alien’, a series adaptation of the ‘Alien’ franchise written by Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott, is currently in pre-production in Thailand. Sources indicated to ‘Variety’ that the show will be a large-scale undertaking that reportedly booked out multiple Bangkok studios and hired vast quantities of lighting equipment.

The Sky and Peacock series ‘The Day of the Jackal’, starring Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch, has been shooting around Central and Eastern Europe and is also likely to take a break.

Season 3 of HBO’s ‘White Lotus’ series is also slated to shoot in Thailand — another major shoot that would almost certainly employ SAG-AFTRA members. While the show is already paused due to the writers strike, the impact of an actors strike — which could muddle talent schedules in the future — means it could be delayed even further, ‘Variety’ adds.

In recent weeks, according to ‘Variety’, international productions led by SAG-AFTRA talent have worked furiously to wrap filming ahead of a potential strike.

Sky drama ‘Mary & George’, featuring Julianne Moore, completed its U.K. shoot earlier this summer, while Season 2 of Prime Video’s big-budget — and meticulously scheduled — ‘Rings of Power’ also wrapped a few weeks back, ‘Variety’ can confirm.

In France, Jacques Audiard’s musical thriller ‘Emilia Perez’, starring Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana, wrapped filming just last week in Paris.

Sources told ‘Variety’ that Roland Emmerich’s high-profile gladiator series ‘Those About to Die’, starring Anthony Hopkins, completed filming its scenes with the Welsh actor in Italy weeks ago in anticipation of strike action.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
For Shirley Setia, the 'best part' of 'Sach Bata Mujhe' was the Tokyo shoot
Next article
Last Minute India's 'Jaane Anjaane' is about the transformative process of caving in to love
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Generative AI making waves in medical device industry: Report

News

Last Minute India's 'Jaane Anjaane' is about the transformative process of caving in to love

News

For Shirley Setia, the 'best part' of 'Sach Bata Mujhe' was the Tokyo shoot

Technology

New AI-powered robot 'companions' may combat human loneliness

Technology

100% committed to produce chips, display glass in India: Vedanta Chairman

Technology

Google's AI chatbot 'Bard' now available in 9 Indian languages

Technology

Xbox introduces voice reporting feature

Technology

Man jailed for 3 years for leaking Samsung's edge panel tech to China

News

'Succession', 'The Last Of Us', 'White Lotus', 'Ted Lasso' lead the pack at 2023 Emmy nominations

Technology

Webb celebrates 1st year of science with stunning images of Sun-like stars

Sports

Vinesh Phogat is in deep trouble! NADA issues notice for whereabouts failure

Technology

Google Pay introduces UPI LITE in India for faster transactions

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Player Development Programme might unearth talents like Haris Rauf in Zimbabwe, says Durban Qalandars coach Mansoor Rana

Technology

Garmin announces new smartwatch series with AMOLED display in India

News

Shah Rukh Khan has a hilarious response to troll asking if he buys his own film’s ticket

Technology

Special prayers at the Moon God Temple in TN ahead of Chandrayaan-3 mission

News

'Superman Legacy': Anthony Carrigan wanted to play Metamorpho before he even got the role

Sports

UTT Season 4: Bengaluru Smashers to begin campaign against U Mumba TT on Friday

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US