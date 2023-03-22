scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Vanessa Hudgens to explore family's Asian heritage in new travel documentary

Vanessa Hudgens, who gained stardom with her work in Disney's 'High School Musical' series, is set to shoot a travel documentary

By News Bureau

Asian American actor Vanessa Hudgens, who gained stardom with her work in Disney’s ‘High School Musical’ series, is set to shoot a travel documentary in the Philippines, the country of her mother’s birth.

The untitled project will shoot in Palawan and Manila in March, reports ‘Variety’.

Paul Soriano, who is attached as the director, is known for directing the 2019 film ‘Mananita’ and Manny Pacquiao biopic ‘Kid Kulafu’.

The documentary is said to showcase the relationship between Hudgens and her Filipino mother, Gina, who emigrated to the US at the age of 25, as well as Hudgens’ sister, Stella.

Since “High School Musical,” Hudgens has notched up key roles in ‘Spring Breakers’, ‘Gimme Shelter’, ‘Bad Boys for Life’, and the Oscar-nominated Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed musical ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’.

Hudgens executive produced and starred in the film ‘The Knight Before Christmas’ and all three installments of ‘The Princess Switch’ series for Netflix. Hudgens is next set to star in the upcoming films ‘French Girl’ and ‘Bad Boys 4’.

“I feel like ours is such a relatable story to so many women all over the world,” Hudgens said in a statement announcing the documentary. “The more that we can share, the more we can lift each other up.”

“We are honoured to work with Vanessa for this film project. It’s inspiring to note that with everything she has achieved in life, she wants to discover her Filipino roots and pay homage to her mother’s country. Hopefully, this opens doors for many more collaborations to come,” said Soriano in a statement.

Previous article
Massive set to be constructed for Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan action scene in ‘Tiger 3’
Next article
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' to release on October 6
This May Also Interest You
News

Mugdha Chaphekar shares plans for Gudi Padwa

News

Rasika Dugal set to reprise role as Neeti Singh in 'Delhi Crime' Season 3

News

Ed Sheeran talks about his struggles with suicidal thoughts, eating disorder

Sports

WPL 2023: The way I play, it's risk or reward, says Delhi Capitals' Alice Capsey

News

Vijay-starrer 'Leo' team safe as tremors rock Jammu and Kashmir

News

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' to release on October 6

News

Massive set to be constructed for Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan action scene in ‘Tiger 3’

Health & Lifestyle

India reports 1,134 fresh Covid cases, 5 deaths

Health & Lifestyle

US CDC warns of rapid spread of emerging fungus

News

Saif Ali Khan poses with fans as he returns to Mumbai with his wife but fans troll her for this reason

News

Kangana takes a dig at Diljit, warns he'll be arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis

News

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine hospitalised after attack at Florida gym

News

Eddie Redmayne to star as lead in 'The Day of the Jackal'

News

Taylor Tomlinson to have two more stand up specials on Netflix

Technology

SsangYong Motor reborn as KG Mobility after takeover

Technology

Instagram now puts ads in user search results

Technology

TikTok CEO warns users about ban ahead of US Congress hearing

Sports

Men's ODI World Cup 2023 to begin on Oct 5, final in Ahmedabad on Nov 19: Report

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US