When Leonardo DiCaprio almost got sacked from ‘Titanic’

It's hard to imagine anyone else other than Leonardo Di Caprio as Jack in James Cameron's 'Titanic', one of the most successful movies of all times.

By Agency News Desk
Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic _ pic courtesy imdb

It’s hard to imagine anyone else other than Leonardo Di Caprio in the role of Jack in James Cameron’s epic movie ‘Titanic’, one of the most successful movies of all times. However, the then 23-year-old was nearly sacked from the job after he refused to read from the script during the audition process and later refusing to do a screen test with his future co-star Kate Winslet, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Director James recalled the moment, saying he was initially “charmed” by Leo during the first meeting and a few days later arranged for him to do a screen test with Kate, who he had already cast in the role of Rose Dewitt-Bukater.

However, he was soon met by arrogance from the young actor, which nearly forced him to look elsewhere for the role of Jack.

“He didn’t know he was going to take the test. He came in, he thought it was another meeting to meet Kate,” James said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk.

“And I said, Okay, we’ll just go in the next room, we’ll run some lines, and I’ll video it,” the director said.

And Leonardo said: “You mean I’m reading?” and James said “Yeah.” Leo replied, “I don’t read.”

Speaking to GQ, James said he simply just shook his hand and thanked him for coming by. A shocked Leo allegedly replied: “You mean if I don’t read, I don’t get the part, just like that?”

James said he explained to him where he was coming from, stating that Titanic was a “giant movie” and would take up a great deal of his future years.

In comparison, Leo would be “gone doing five other things”, adding that he told him “I’m not going to f*** it up by making a wrong decision in casting.”

Leo then reluctantly agreed with James, recalling that he was “so negative” right until he said “action” and then when he “turned into Jack.”

Pic. Sourceimdb
