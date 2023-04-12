scorecardresearch
'Zombie Detective' star, South Korean actress Jung Chae-yul found dead

South Korean actress Jung Chae-yul has been found dead in her apartment. She was 26.

Chae-yul’s death was announced by her management company on Tuesday, although the cause of her death is still unknown, reports nypost.com.

“We are here to deliver heartbreaking news. Actress Chae-yul has left us,” Chae-yul’s agency, Management S, told MK News, as translated by Koreaboo.

“Her funeral will be held privately in accordance with the wishes of her family, who must be in greater sadness than anyone else,” the statement continued.

“We hope you pray for the deceased so Chae-yul, who was also sincere in her acting, may rest in peace.”

“Our Chae-Yul was very hardworking. She was a deep-hearted and cool friend,” the CEO of Chae-Yul’s management agency told OSEN, according to the Independent.

“In my opinion, it is hard to describe in words how amazing she was as an actress.”

Yull made her debut as a model in the 2016 reality series, ‘Devil’s Runway’, but more recently shot to fame for her role in the South Korean comedy ‘Zombie Detective’.

She was in the midst of filming the upcoming K-drama series, ‘Wedding Impossible’, where she was starring in a lead role.

