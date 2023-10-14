Chris Evans flaunts wedding ring for first time after marrying Alba Baptista

Hollywood star Chris Evans has flaunted his wedding ring for the first time since getting married to actress Alba Baptista. More than one month after marrying Alba Baptista, the actor was spotted with a band on finger when making an appearance at New York Comic Con.

The 42-year-old Marvel star could be seen wearing a silver wedding ring in photos uploaded by one of his fans via X (formerly Twitter), reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the pictures, which were captioned, “So happy to meet Chris Evans again @NY_Comic_Con,” he was posing with the female fan on the red carpet of the event.

He appeared in good spirits as he smiled from ear-to-ear and placed one of his hands on the fan’s upper back.

For the event, Evans opted to wear a casual ensemble, consisting of a long-sleeved brown jacket, a light gray tee that came with a high neck design and a pair of long dark red trousers. He completed the look with a layer of gold necklace, brown belt as well as the ring.

The recently-released photograph of Chris came more than one month after he tied the knot with Alba.

The ‘Captain America: Civil War’ actor and the ‘Warrior Nun’ star held an intimate wedding ceremony at their home in Massachusetts on September 9.

Chris and Alba reportedly invited only a number of their closest family and friends to the special event.

The guests allegedly included his co-stars in ‘The Avengers’, namely Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.

Prior to the nuptials, Chris shared a rare insight into his relationship with Alba. In his GQ profile, he shared a discussion that they had in the beginning of their romance.