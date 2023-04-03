scorecardresearch
How Rishikesh has been immersive experience for DJ Edward Maya

DJ Edward Maya, who is known for his chartbuster 'Stereo Love', has shared that his stay in Rishikesh has been an immersive experience so far.

By News Bureau

Romanian music composer and DJ Edward Maya, who is known for his chartbuster ‘Stereo Love’, has shared that his stay in Rishikesh has been an immersive experience so far. The composer is currently busy with his new venture ‘Mayavin School’. He has often called India his second home, he also revealed that the country has played an important role in shaping his artistic career. He has started Mayavin School in Rishikesh to unite people from all around the globe in a community ready to create and experience at a whole new level the conscious art and yoga.

Talking about his experience in Rishikesh Edward said: “For the moment, I am still in Rishikesh and plan to be here for the next couple of months or so. My experience so far has been ecstatic! The vibe that got immersed into me as soon as I arrived here is making me experience a different dimension of life.”

When asked about the inspiration behind the Mayavin School of Esoteric Art and Contemplation, Edward explained: “I come from a family that has been practising Yoga for over 20 years. My father taught me Yoga and I have since then adapted it as part of my daily routine. Yoga is a part of my life and it’s helping me pursue what I am here for.”

He also spoke about his interests apart from music: “Apart from my interest in music, I am also a painter and I have a collection in the form of canvas art and paintings. My vision is to combine art and music to heal people from all obstacles in life like poor mental health, stress, anxiety and all those factors affecting today’s existence.”

“All this has made up my mind to begin a one of it’s kind – Mayavin School of Esoteric Art and Contemplation. Mayavin is also an aspect of Shiva which is considered to be the Supreme Magician or Master of Cosmic Illusion. All of these culminate in my way of thinking,” he concluded.

