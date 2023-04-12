scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Nick Cannon: I want to have a baby with Taylor Swift!

Television personality Nick Cannon would be "all in" to have a baby with singer Taylor Swift because he thinks they would "relate well" to each other.

By Agency News Desk
Nick Cannon: I want to have a baby with Taylor Swift!
Nick Cannon: I want to have a baby with Taylor Swift!

Television personality Nick Cannon would be “all in” to have a baby with singer Taylor Swift because he thinks they would “relate well” to each other.

The 42-year-old comedian already has twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Powerful Queen, two, six-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell, 20-month-old twins Zion and Zillion and five-month-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary Love, seven months, with Bre Tiesi, and Onyx Ice, six months, with LaNisha Cole and most recently welcomed Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott in December, one year on from losing their son Zen to brain cancer, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Now, ‘The Masked Singer’ host has shared that he would like to welcome a child with country superstar Taylor, 33, because he thinks they would “relate” to each other.

Asked by host Howard Stern on ‘The Howard Stern Show’ if he would like to have a child with Taylor, he said: “I’m all in! First of all, she’s an amazing songwriter. What I do love about Taylor Swift is that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music. I think she would relate to me very well. We probably will understand each other.”

Just days ago, Canon shared that he regretted not fathering a child with ‘AM to PM’ hitmaker Christina Milian when they were together for a couple of years in the early 2000s.

Speaking to the Shade Room in an interview shared on YouTube, he wrote: “Everybody talks about having kids (in relationships). If I say this, I know it’s gonna go viral.

“But when Christina Milian and I were doing ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’, I remember when I found out she was pregnant (years later) … I was like, ‘Dang, man.’ But I was so happy for her. I remember we (were) kids in love early on, and so we talked about that. But to each his own. Life plans it out. The universe gives it how it’s supposed to be given.”

Previous article
Helen Flanagan sizzles in vacation pictures post split from Scott Sinclair
Next article
Sarah Paulson gave her wages to Pedro Pascal so he could 'feed himself'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Microsoft to let users block unwanted autoplay videos in Edge

News

Ellie Goulding describes the making of her new album 'Higher Than Heaven'

News

Ranjeet recalls how Sunil Dutt travelled for his directorial's music launch

News

'Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny' trailer hints at end of Indy's search

News

Working with Ilaiyaraaja was an honour and a challenge for 'Bheed' lyricist Dr Sagar

Technology

Indian consumer tech space sees huge value creation with $250 bn in valuation

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhawan hits 99 not out but Markande's 4-15 restrict PBKS to 143/9

News

Cameron Diaz's comeback movie had to film stunt on green screen after bomb scare

Technology

Discord introduces in-app soundboard

Sports

IPL 2023: Win over CSK showed Gujarat Titans are capable of defending their title, says Manjrekar

Sports

'Overwhelming response', says Disney Star; IPL TV viewership returns to pre-pandemic levels as viewer fatigue wears away

Technology

Google to restrict personal loan apps from accessing user's contacts, photos

Sports

IPL 2023: Rahul Tripathi's knock takes pressure off the batting unit, opines SRH skipper Aiden Markram

Sports

IPL 2023: Tripathi fifty helps Sunrisers beat Punjab Kings for first win of season

News

For Amrin Sridevi is her biggest inspiration

Health & Lifestyle

Moonlighting poses risk to brain and heart, warn doctors

Sports

Super Cup: Gokulam Kerala bank on home support to upset ATK Mohun Bagan

News

It is revealed that fentanyl is the cause of Coolio's death

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US