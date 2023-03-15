scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

A. R. Rahman announces 4 Super Winners of Season 2 of 'NEXA Music'

Oscar and Grammy winning composer A. R. Rahman has announced the four Super Winners of Season 2 of 'NEXA Music'.

By News Bureau
A. R. Rahman announces 4 Super Winners of Season 2 of 'NEXA Music'
A. R. Rahman announces 4 Super Winners of Season 2 of 'NEXA Music'

Oscar and Grammy winning composer A. R. Rahman has announced the four Super Winners of Season 2 of ‘NEXA Music’.

The second season of the music platform, which has been curated to promote aspiring Indian musicians to showcase their talent and create original international Standard English music, concluded with Gaia Meera, Hanu Dixit, Sunep A Jamir, and Inga emerging as the winners.

Gaia Meera is a Mumbai-based artiste who has captured people’s attention with her soulful voice and meaningful lyrics. Hanu Dixit also from Mumbai is a multi-talented artist who sings, writes, and composes music that is both catchy and profound. Sunep A Jamir, from Nagaland, uses his unique voice and vibrant personality to create music that is both fun and impactful. Inga from Bangalore combines eastern and western musical influences in her work, creating a familiar and refreshing sound.

Talking about choosing the best artistes, Rahman said, “India is buzzing with youth, energy, and undiscovered raw talent. We always strive to offer something distinctive and unique for the generations with each season. Since each of the individuals were so strong and talented, it was difficult to narrow the field down to the Top 4, but it was undoubtedly an amazing experience to have such amazing talents”.

The artists were evaluated based on a number of factors, including creativity, songwriting, and performance. ‘NEXA Music’ will release a special album featuring these super-talented artistes in the coming weeks.

Previous article
Tulsi Kumar gifts her fans a musical treat on her birthday! Drops the first song ‘Tu Mera’ from her ‘Truly Konnected’ series
Next article
Divya Khosla Kumar gets injured while shooting for her upcoming project
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS agitation: Do not test our patience, Mantralaya seer warns PM Modi, CM Bommai

News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

Health & Lifestyle

Can't confirm Vasant Kunj incident caused by stray dogs, autopsy report awaited: Delhi Mayor

Sports

National Chess C'ship for Visually Impaired: Gangolli, Pradhan continue to lead

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi, Nupur and Preeti also advance (2nd lead)

Health & Lifestyle

Examine situation at micro level, Centre to six states reporting rising Covid cases

Sports

IND v AUS: We will be trying different lineups, having lot of all-rounders is an advantage, says Mitchell Marsh

Sports

South Africa all-rounder Dane van Niekerk announces retirement from international cricket

Health & Lifestyle

Is your cough, fever due to H3N2 virus or Covid?

Health & Lifestyle

Adenovirus alarm: Bengal Health Department issues advisory

Sports

IND v AUS: Ishan, Shubman to be opening pair; wicket to give equal opportunities to both teams, says Hardik Pandya

News

Mudasir Bhat spills the beans on his working experience for 'Crackdown 2'

Sports

Jehan Daruvala looking to fire up his F2 campaign with Saudi podium repeat

Health & Lifestyle

Naipaul's celebrated biographer Patrick French passes away at 57 (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Coimbatore car blast case: Madras HC seeks information on treatment provided to accused

Sports

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Giants

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US