scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Agnee collaborates with Amitabh Bhattacharya for ‘Mallaah’ (Boatman)

Rock band Agnee is proud to announce their collaboration with acclaimed lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya for their latest offering, ‘Mallaah’ (Boatman).

By Editorial Desk

Agnee, the renowned rock band rooted in Indian melodies, is proud to announce their collaboration with acclaimed lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya for their latest offering, ‘Mallaah’ (Boatman). The rock ballad takes listeners on a journey of self-discovery and introspection. The music video was released on Merchant Records as the first offering of the SoundChk Series. Mallah is available on Salim Sulaiman’s YouTube channel and on all audio streaming platforms.

Mallaah captures the quintessential Agnee sound combined with Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrical genius. The song uses metaphors of the Mallaah, representing a protector, a saviour, a confidante, and the embodiment of the salvation we all seek in our own ways. Join the Mallaah as he guides us on a transformative journey of finding ourselves.

Originally conceived as a love song during the composition process, Mallaah took a philosophical turn, delving deeper into the realms of self-discovery. The powerful lyrics and soul-stirring melodies create a unique rock ballad experience that showcases the creative synergy between Agnee and Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Speaking about the song, Koco said, “Initially, when the song was being made, I came up with the dummy word “Saiyyaan” and the song was a romantic ballad. But when Amitabh came in, he took the song in a completely different direction with “Mallaah” and it turned into a philosophical song. Hrishi and Chirayu also insisted on playing on the song even though I had programmed drums and bass already, and that just brought the entire Agnee personality to the song.”

“Another interesting fact about the song is that we went through four or five tempo changes throughout the track and this was to incorporate what we like to call a “live feel”. While the song sounds seamless and it is difficult to catch the tempo changes in one listening, when you listen to the song on repeat, you would realise that the song starts at a much slower tempo than what it ends on. We’re really looking forward to performing this on stage at our Agnee gigs soon!”

Mohan Kannan said, “I’m extremely thrilled to collaborate with Amitabh and with Salim and his team on this one. When Salim asked us if we wanted to be part of SoundChk, we had no hesitation in saying yes. Along the way, we found out that the entire team at Merchant Records, starting with Shivansh, is made up of musicians and that shows in their excitement, involvement and genuine interest in making a product the best it can be. Tushar, the director, and his team are just the same. It’s always an absolute pleasure to work with such people, and the end result is always better when everyone contributes with such honesty. Overall, we’re very happy with the song and the video and hope everyone likes it too!”

The SoundChk Series, in collaboration with CRED Periscope and powered by Moha, aims to bring together various bands through the power of music.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Debutante Prem to star in Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘Commando’ series
Next article
Ariana Grande is not dating 'SpongeBob' voice actor, says his wife
This May Also Interest You
News

Selena Gomez leaves restaurant barefoot, carries shoes in her hands after 31st b'day dinner

Technology

WhatsApp widely rolling out interface improvements aligned with Material Design 3

Technology

Swiggy initiates 2nd tranche of ESOP liquidity totalling $50 mn

News

'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' to hold special screening as tribute to Milkha Singh

News

Pop-punk star Lolo drops ‘hot girls in hell’

Sports

They will regret the fact that they declared at Edgbaston: Ponting pinpoints tactical failure that lost England the Ashes

News

Vivek Angihotri delighted on Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' filling cinema halls in Kashmir

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh twin in black; Deepika Padukone flaunts her airport look in sweater

News

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari enjoying a movie date; Have Lovebirds gotten the green signal from their parents

News

Sunidhi Chauhan, Arijit Singh, and Irshad Kamil unite for ‘Barkha’

News

Suvinder Vicky opens up on exploring depts of love as Balbir in 'Kohrra'

News

Monsoon track 'Barkha' has strong influences of Bengali folk music

Technology

Tesla Cybertruck spotted with new darker camouflage wrap

News

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' makers asked to remove Mamata Banerjee's reference by CBFC

News

Zayn returns with summer anthem ‘Love Like This’

News

New 'Jawan' poster reveals Vijay Sethupathi as 'Dealer of Death'

News

Jawan’s new poster: Vijay Sethupathi’s intense look out

News

Vidyut Jammwal: Proud to represent the mother of all martial arts Kalaripayattu

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US