Blackpink’s Jisoo new solo song ‘Flower’ from the album ‘Me’ finally out

Jisoo of BLACKPINK finally makes her debut as a soloist with her album, ME. The music video for the title track, FLOWER, is out now.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Blackpink's Jisoo new solo song 'Flower' from the album 'Me' finally out pic courtesy twitter
Blackpink's Jisoo new solo song 'Flower' from the album 'Me' finally out pic courtesy twitter

Jisoo has also dropped the sidetrack titled All Eyes On Me. The music video of FLOWER has already been swarmed with messages from BLINKS who are appreciating the last member of BLACKPINK on making her solo debut.

Jisoo’s highly anticipated first solo allbum ‘ME’ released on 31st March 2023. After two weeks of teasers, the full project has finally landed for pop fans all over the world. The album has two different visual films, a poster with ME’s tracklist and song credits, and the high-fashion music video for lead single “Flower”. 

“Flower,” the opening track from ME, is a subdued yet potent aural ride. Jisoo’s vocal is highlighted in the opening track’s delicate fusion of violin picks and snappy, trappy music. 

