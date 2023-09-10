scorecardresearch
Darshan Raval on 'Haaye Dard': It will take fans on an emotional ride

By Agency News Desk

Singer Darshan Raval, who has belted out hits such as ‘Chogada’, ‘Bekhudi’, Kamariya’ and ‘Tera Zikr’, has released his track ‘Haaye Dard’, which he said will take fans on an emotional ride. 

Darshan said: “I am grateful for the love and appreciation that my fans have bestowed upon my music. Creating ‘Haaye Dard’ has been an incredible journey, and I’m thrilled to share the music video with everyone. Hope my fans love the music video, and will take them on an emotional ride.”

Composed and sung by Darshan Raval, the lyrics of ‘Haaye Dard’ are beautifully penned by Youngveer. The song takes viewers on an emotional journey, exploring the essence, emotions, and origins of heartbreak.

The title track of the album ‘Dard’ showcases Darshan Raval’s vocals and composition, ably supported by Youngveer’s poignant verses and Lijo George’s enchanting soundscape.

Speaking about the release, Naushad Khan, MD of Indie Music Label, said: “We are thrilled to release the music video of ‘Haaye Dard.’ Darshan Raval has once again created a soul-stirring track that elevates the art of music. We are confident that the music video will become an instant hit among audiences worldwide.”

The track, which is a part of his album ‘Dard,’ has been receiving critical acclaim and widespread applause from fans worldwide. The song was released on Indie Music Label’s official YouTube channel.

