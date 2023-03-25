‘Deedar’ and ‘Haal Bura’ starring Zayed Khan & Khushboo released

Singer – actor Zayed Khan who hails from Andaman and Nicobar coming up with the new concept of presenting music videos as a series, singer and actor Zayed Khan ‘s two singles “Deedar” and “Haal Bura” were launched at a grand function at Sahara Star Hotel, Mumbai. The music video features social media influencer and actress Khushboo along with Zayed Khan. In the song Zayed Khan and Khushboo’s chemistry is sizzling in both the music videos directed by Arhaan Jamal.

Both the songs were showcased to the guests and media at the music launch, which was well received by all. A story beautifully captured through the medium of a music video.

Zayed Khan while interacting with the media here said that I am beyond excited that two of my songs are being launched. Today Deedar Song is released today from Zee Music while Second Song Haal Bura is releasing on 26th March again Zee Music only. Khushboo Khan is a very beautiful and professional actress, she has given her hundred percent in the video which is visible on the screen.

Deedar Song Sung in Romantic Voice of Zayed Khan and composed by Oye Kunal , Cameraman is Ravi Sharma , Casting Director Ahmed Khan Rizvi . Second Song “Haal Bura” is wrriten & sung by Zayed Khan, Music Composer Oye Kunal. Both the songs are directed by Arhaan Jamal and produced by The Emperor World.

Khushbu Khan says that today there are so many misunderstandings in the relationship and sometimes breakups happen due to misunderstanding. Similar storylines have been presented in these songs. It is depicted in the video that the couple should give each other a chance. It is necessary to talk to understand the situation, otherwise relations get sour and the result is not good.

Director Arhaan Jamal said that you have seen Part 2 formulas in films, web series, for the first time we have tried something new in the music video. A story is presented in Part One and Part 2 of the music video like a series. The first song Deedar is a love story, koi nahi payega , what is going to happen next. In the second song Haal Bura, it is known that what happened in the middle of the love story, what could have happened. Zaid Khan has sung it with great passion and Khushboo has also done amazing acting. They have better prospects.

Zayed Khan told that I have no words to say anything, thanks to Arhaan Jamal. They told me that we will produce it and release it on a better platform, I am very happy that the song is released by Zee Music. Today is a big day for me, coming from a small place like Andaman and Nicobar to launch such a music video in Mumbai. The people of Andaman and Nicobar are feeling proud of me, it is like an honor for me. This music video is the first of its kind of songs which are linked to each other. While the first song is a romantic number, the second song narrates the story of heartbreak.

The function was also attended by several social media influencers including Salman Sheikh and everyone showered praises on the song and wished Zayed Khan and Khushboo Khan.