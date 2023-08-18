scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Fellow dancers thank Lizzo in open letter for 'shattering limits'

The Lizzo controversy is going ahead with full pace, and the 'Big Grrrl' singer is facing a lot of flak from people, following her lawsuit which revealed some graphic details.

By Agency News Desk
Fellow dancers thank Lizzo in open letter for 'shattering limits'
Fellow dancers thank Lizzo in open letter for 'shattering limits'

The Lizzo controversy is going ahead with full pace, and the ‘Big Grrrl’ singer is facing a lot of flak from people, following her lawsuit which revealed some graphic details. Nonetheless, the singer has also received praise from fellow dancers in an open letter, praising her for “shattering limits” and “breaking boundaries”.

The letter came from Lizzo’s dance group which was posted on Instagram, and captioned: “We had the time of our lives on The Special Tour. We have been so honoured to share the stage with such amazing talent. The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly ask for.”

The letter added: “THANK YOU to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the doorway for the Big Grrrl and Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love! You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our Passion with a purpose! Not only for Us but for Women and All people breaking Barriers.”

They further mentioned: “We’ve been travelling and exploring new horizons of the world. So many advantages to prevailing over hardships that society and the entertainment industry can bring…So Grateful that the standards of Beauty in this Team go beyond the surface!”

Lizzo was sued by her fellow dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez who filed charges of sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among a slew of other charges.

According to Variety, the complaint reads: “Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed.”

Days after the lawsuit was made public, Lizzo addressed the allegations in an open letter of her own: “These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticised…”

“Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” she added

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Anupam Kher wishes 'dearest friend' Robert De Niro on his b'day, shares clip of their meet-ups
Next article
Hockey India announces 40-Member core probables for sub-junior women’s coaching camp
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Hockey India announces 40-Member core probables for sub-junior women’s coaching camp

News

Anupam Kher wishes 'dearest friend' Robert De Niro on his b'day, shares clip of their meet-ups

Sports

England Cricket Board's heart-warming gesture steers Indian blind cricket teams' journey to IBSA World Games

News

Dance duo Zero Degree to bedazzle judges on 'India's Got Talent'

Sports

Smith, Starc ruled out of Australia’s tour of South Africa; expected to be fit for ODI World Cup

News

Zoya Akhtar responds to netizen who asked if her projects will ever have unoppressed Muslim characters

Lyrics

Dream Girl 2 – Naach Song Lyrics starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday

Sports

Just need one perfect day with favourable weather conditions to breach 90m mark: Neeraj Chopra

Technology

Global quantum computing market likely to reach $7.6 bn in 2027

News

Guns' N Roses release new track 'Perhaps', dishing out their old 1980's energy

Health & Lifestyle

Secondhand smoke may be source of lead exposure in kids: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Wild poliovirus detected in environmental sample from Peshwar

Technology

Instagram working on feature to create audio notes

Sports

Bazball left Australian players, coaches and the captain scratching their head at different times, says Ricky Ponting

News

'Hip Hop India': Remo D'Souza walks out during episode

Sports

ODI World Cup: Australia’s got a great chance as current group has played together for a period of time, says Hussey

News

Rapper Young Capone dies at 35 due to unknown causes

News

Dulquer Salmaan had ‘Om Shanti Om’ moment when he first saw Deepika Padukone

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US