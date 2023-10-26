Fetty Wap 'cooks up fire' with Akash Ahuja, Lisa Mishra on ‘Balenciaga’

Fusing two different rap cultures and musical styles, American rapper Fetty Wap has made an entry into an uncharted territory with his first-ever Hindi-infused track, as he works alongside the musicians Akash Ahuja and Lisa Mishra with the track ‘Balenciaga’ . Fetty Wap has said that he and Akash have been “cookin’ up some fire” with the track.

‘Balenciaga’ explores the theme of casual love, capturing the essence of first love.Focusing on the instantaneous magnetic attractions spawned out of love at first sight, the song speaks of the connection of two souls.

Fetty Wap’s own trap-hop style is fused with Akash Ahuja’s more unique underground hardcore rap.

Fetty Wap speaking on the collaboration said: “Man, me and my lil bro Akash been cookin’ up some fire on this track, and India, y’all been showin’ your boy mad love through the years (sic).”

Speaking about the track, Akash said: “Watching this record come together has been nothing less than magical. I can’t wait to share this record with the world; it’s definitely one of the biggest moments of my life.”

He added: “I am beyond grateful and humbled to have Fetty Wap, one of the greatest artistes of all time on this record with me. And to say we did it all for India is something that makes me proud. This wouldn’t have been possible without the help from everyone around me and the love and support from the Aki Fam!”

Western pop and playback singer Lisa Mishra shared that ‘Balenciaga’ started off as a project with her and Madstarbase a few years ago.

She said: “We were goofing around in the studio and I came up with the hook line.Several months later, Akash heard it and started writing to it in the studio. After that, Fetty heard the track and wanted to hop on too. The whole process was so unexpected and I’m so lucky that this was one of those ‘right place right time’ moments of life.”

Describing the song, she said: “We’ve blended a classic Indian melody with hip hop elements while allowing the two genres to shine distinctly on their own. I hope the listeners like what we came up with and are ready for the great Fetty revival, with a little international flavour this time!”

The track is composed and penned by Akash Ahuja, Fetty Wap, Lisa Mishra and produced byMadStarBase and Davincii Productions. It is currently available for streaming on all platforms globally.