scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

For Shirley Setia, the 'best part' of 'Sach Bata Mujhe' was the Tokyo shoot

Singer-actor Arjun Kanungo, who is known for hits like 'Ilzaam', 'Aaya Na Tu', 'Danger' and 'Aaya Na Tu', has dropped another new track titled 'Sach Bata Mujhe' in collaboration with singer-actress Shirley Setia.

By Agency News Desk
For Shirley Setia, the 'best part' of 'Sach Bata Mujhe' was the Tokyo shoot
For Shirley Setia, the 'best part' of 'Sach Bata Mujhe' was the Tokyo shoot

Singer-actor Arjun Kanungo, who is known for hits like ‘Ilzaam’, ‘Aaya Na Tu’, ‘Danger’ and ‘Aaya Na Tu’, has dropped another new track titled ‘Sach Bata Mujhe’ in collaboration with singer-actress Shirley Setia.

‘Sach Bata Mujhe’ is the second track from Arjun’s album ‘Industry 2’, the first track that hit the airwaves was ‘Danger’.

‘Sach Bata Mujhe’ is a romantic song and showcases the story of two lovers expressing their emotions to each other and exploring their journey together. The song has been shot in beautiful locales.

Opening up about his experience of creating this song, Arjun Kanungo said: “‘Sach Bata Mujhe’ is such a special song and definitely made with a lot of love. It’s the season of romance and I thought what better time to bring this song out for the audiences. Collaborating with Shirley was a lovely experience and we are hopeful that the audiences will enjoy and resonate with ‘Sach Bata Mujhe’.”

For Shirley, the best part about working on the song was shooting for the music video in Tokyo with a crew completely dedicated to their work.

Shirley said: “Working on ‘Sach Bata Mujhe’ with Arjun has been an incredible journey for me. We’ve created something very special, and have put in hours of hard work in India, and in an entirely new country to bring the most authentic experience to our fans. Shooting in Tokyo with the nicest and most hardworking bunch of people definitely had to be the best part of creating this album for me. ‘Sach Bata Mujhe’ is this very easy going kind of a song, which you’d want to hear on repeat.”

Comprising a total of ten songs, ‘Industry 2’ album is written, sung, and produced by Arjun Kanungo and is expected to release soon.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
New AI-powered robot 'companions' may combat human loneliness
Next article
Triple strike cripples Hollywood; 'Gladiator 2', 'Mortal Kombat 2', 'White Lotus 3' on pause
This May Also Interest You
News

Triple strike cripples Hollywood; 'Gladiator 2', 'Mortal Kombat 2', 'White Lotus 3' on pause

Technology

New AI-powered robot 'companions' may combat human loneliness

Technology

100% committed to produce chips, display glass in India: Vedanta Chairman

Technology

Google's AI chatbot 'Bard' now available in 9 Indian languages

Technology

Xbox introduces voice reporting feature

Technology

Man jailed for 3 years for leaking Samsung's edge panel tech to China

News

'Succession', 'The Last Of Us', 'White Lotus', 'Ted Lasso' lead the pack at 2023 Emmy nominations

Technology

Webb celebrates 1st year of science with stunning images of Sun-like stars

Sports

Vinesh Phogat is in deep trouble! NADA issues notice for whereabouts failure

Technology

Google Pay introduces UPI LITE in India for faster transactions

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Player Development Programme might unearth talents like Haris Rauf in Zimbabwe, says Durban Qalandars coach Mansoor Rana

Technology

Garmin announces new smartwatch series with AMOLED display in India

News

Shah Rukh Khan has a hilarious response to troll asking if he buys his own film’s ticket

Technology

Special prayers at the Moon God Temple in TN ahead of Chandrayaan-3 mission

News

'Superman Legacy': Anthony Carrigan wanted to play Metamorpho before he even got the role

Sports

UTT Season 4: Bengaluru Smashers to begin campaign against U Mumba TT on Friday

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her stylish look in Exquisite Nude and Maroon Bralette Paired With Flare Pants

News

Nani, Mrunal Thakur’s film titled ‘Hi Nanna’, to release on this date

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US