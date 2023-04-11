Godiva confirmed on Ostrava V Plamenech alongside with Septic Flesh and Kissin Dynamite!

Godiva, a prominent Portuguese symphonic death metal, has made significant strides in the national and international music scenes. With noteworthy releases like “Tales to be Untold” (2000), “Traces of Irony” (2002), and “Spiral” (2007), the band has solidified its presence in the metal community.

After an 11-year hiatus, Godiva made a triumphant return with a new lineup and sound at Laurus Nobilis Music Fest, followed by unforgettable performances at Vagos Metal Fest, featuring a live orchestra, and a Sold Out Show at Hard Rock Café Porto.

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, they successfully held sold-out concerts in Lisbon at the RCA Club and at the Laurus Nobilis Hangover Festival, as well as the Riverstone Metal Festival.

At the beginning of the year, the band released two already-consecrated singles, “The Meaning of Life” and “Media God.” In 2023, they are embarking on an extensive European tour to promote their latest album, Hubris, with confirmed stops in countries such as France, Switzerland, Romania, Spain, Belgium, and the Czech Republic, including a performance at the Ostrava v Plamenech Festival.

Alongside their tour, Godiva plans to compose a new album during 2023, pushing the boundaries of melodic death metal even further and continuing their journey of growth and innovation within the genre now with Gaspar Ribeiro on the Drums promising harsh blast beats and frenetic grooves.