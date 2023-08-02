scorecardresearch
J Trix makes a bold statement with ‘Sexy’

Rapper and songwriter, J Trix, dropped his highly anticipated single "Sexy" from his debut EP 'Middle-Class Boys' on 27th July.

Rapper and songwriter, J Trix, dropped his highly anticipated single “Sexy” from his debut EP ‘Middle-Class Boys’ on 27th July. The hard-hitting rap track serves as a testament to J Trix’s unwavering dedication and success within the music industry. With years of relentless hustle, J Trix has become a prominent figure in the rap game, earning widespread recognition for his exceptional talent and impactful music.

“Sexy” showcases his unapologetic attitude towards reaping the rewards of his hard work and serves as a vibrant anthem for those who refuse to settle for anything less than success.

Produced by the incredibly talented Subspace, “Sexy” delves into the realm of classic trap music, captivating listeners with its incendiary beat slaps and J Trix’s signature razor-sharp lyricism. The track solidifies J Trix’s growing discography and further establishes him as a force to be reckoned with in the Indian rap scene.

Notably, “Sexy” follows J Trix’s successful collaboration with renowned artist Ikka on the powerful track “Gundagardi”. Serving as the sophomore single from his EP ‘Middle-Class Boys’, “Sexy” promises to elevate J Trix’s artistry to new heights, while captivating audiences with his unparalleled energy and style.

J Trix thrilled about the launch of his song Sexy said, “This single is special to me since I have opened up about my journey and also experimented with a new and different soundscape. Exploring and expanding the horizons of Indian rap music. Hoping listeners enjoy it as much as I did while making it..”

J Trix, also known as Jaitay Bhardwaj, has already amassed an impressive repertoire of over 40 singles and a hard-hitting EP. Hailing from Kolkata, he represents the city’s burgeoning rap scene with his fierce bars and unique ‘Choppa’ flow. Last year, J Trix gained significant recognition with his debut record “Streets” released through Universal Music India, propelling him into the mainstream rap music scene and solidifying his status as one of India’s finest emcees.

The release of “Sexy” from his EP ‘Middle-Class Boys’ marks another milestone in J Trix’s career, as he continues to push boundaries and redefine the Indian rap genre. With his undeniable talent and relentless drive, J Trix is poised to make an indelible mark on the music industry.

