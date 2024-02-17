King: ‘Mana Teri Ho Na Saki’ is dedicated to girls who’ve given their all but couldn’t express

Musician King has paid tribute to all girls with the song ‘Mana Teri Ho Na Saki’ on the first day of Vh1 Supersonic. As a part of his performance, he paid homage to all women out there, while also dedicating a special song for Valentine’s Day.

King said: “I’m a person who cannot say I love you, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have a love language and there must be more people who have a certain love language but aren’t understood.”

“The world only believes the words that come out of one’s mouth – you don’t speak, and it’s like oh, aapne hint nahi diya.”

King added: “There must be people like me for whom I love you is small – you say it to one person, two people, multiple people.”

“But sometimes, all you want to do is stand besides the person you really feel something for. So this song, ‘Mana Teri Ho Na Saki’, is dedicated to all girls out there who’ve given their all, but just couldn’t express.”

But the moment that stole the show was his smashing collaboration with his hypeman Roy, interweaving metal for the first time. They set the stage on fire with their rendition of ‘Moment Hai’ and ‘Mai Badnaam Raja’, among other hits.

The most loved Reggae corner vibed as usual, bringing people together as a community while they grooved to the best beats by Bass Maya, D2 Ft JQueen, NZ Selector, and 10,000 Lions.

A special surprise set stole the show with the Jagermasester Brass Band ending the night at the Reggae corner on a high, pumping up fans with unique renditions of popular songs like ‘Tequila’ and ‘Another One Bites the Dust’.

The artists brought the magic to the 5 stages as The Yellow Diary, Lothika, UnderCatt, Gaia Meera, Taba Chake, Dappest & adL, and Saachi mesmerised on stage with their unique styles earlier in the day.