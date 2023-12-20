Wednesday, December 20, 2023
MusicNews

Mahindra Blues Festival’s much awaited ‘Band Hunt’ takes centre stage this December

The spotlight is on Mahindra Blues Festival as it opens applications for the eagerly awaited 'Band Hunt' competition on December 19th, 2023.

By Editorial Desk
Mahindra Blues Festival | Band Hunt

The spotlight is on Mahindra Blues Festival as it opens applications for the eagerly awaited ‘Band Hunt’ competition on December 19th, 2023. In this blues extravaganza, the entries will take place online and the finale will unfold on ground, bringing the blues magic to you like never before.

For all blues aficionados and talented Indian bands, it’s time to amplify musical prowess by sharing a blues-drenched performance video on Instagram, Facebook, or Musifie – ensuring that the account hits all the right notes and is open to public viewing. Whether crafting an original masterpiece or weaving magic through a classic cover, the piece can be in any language spoken in India, however the video must be timed between 2 to 5 minutes.

Judging this blues journey are none other than the prodigies themselves, Ehsaan and Loy. Interested artists can register their band via the registration links mentioned in MBF’s Instagram bio. To throw their hats into the ring, participants are urged to serenade the virtual stage with #BluesBandHunt and #MBF2024, without forgetting to tag @mahindrablues.

Bands must also share the performance video link along with lyrics of the chosen blues anthem. The deadline for submitting entries is January 7, 2024. The top 3 finalists will be brought down to Mumbai for a band hunt finale – post which each finalist will perform a 20-minute set. The performance will be judged by Ehsaan & Loy, following which the winner will be announced. The chosen one will then get the chance of a lifetime to perform at the prestigious Mahindra Blues Festival stage in February 2024!

Mahindra Blues Festival transcends being an event; it’s a celebration of blues culture, a symphony of heartfelt melodies, and a testament to the enduring spirit of true blues. As the MBF Band Hunt commences – may the riffs echo through and through the blues realm!

Venue and Dates for the Finale to be announced soon-Stay tuned to our social media for updates.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
