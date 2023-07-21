scorecardresearch
Munawar drops music video of 'Kajal' from his album 'Madari'

Singer-songwriter Munawar Faruqui, who has been making disruption ever since he dropped his album 'Madari' released a new music video of single 'Kajal'.

By Agency News Desk
Munawar Faruqui - Kajal _ pic courtesy instagram

Singer-songwriter Munawar Faruqui, who has been making disruption ever since he dropped his album ‘Madari’, on Friday released a new music video of single ‘Kajal’. The song ‘Kajal’ has been shot in the picturesque locations of Manali, and features Munawar showcasing his sweet boy next door looks. The song has been shot within a span of three days at the lesser-known, but beautiful valleys of Himachal.

Talking about the song Munawar said: “Kajal has been one of the most loved songs of my fans, so this music video is a gift from me to all of them. The song has been the closest to me of all the tracks in the album, so I am a little biased towards it. We also had a great time shooting the song in Manali and for the whole crew it was a shoot to remember.”

The album has a total of eight songs which are sung, written and composed by Munawar himself. The songs ‘Madari’, ‘Alag BT’ and ‘Noor’ have gone viral and have made quite an impact amongst the youth.

Earlier, Munawar had shared his excitement about the album and called it ‘special’. “I’m grateful for the love that has been showered on me. ‘Madari’ is a special album, something that’s created with a lot of love and emotions. I look forward to the audience’s reactions and their unique renditions of the same.”

‘Kajal’ is produced by Karan Kanchan and written, sung and composed by Munawar and Charan.

The other songs from the album which are yet to be released are- ‘Malaal’, ‘Kod’, ‘Tu Lage Mujhe’, and ‘Mumtaz’.

On the work front, Munawar was last seen in ‘Lock Upp’ season one. He was the winner of the reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Munawar released his debut song “Jawab” in collaboration with an Indian musician Spectra in August 2020.

