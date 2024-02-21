Munawar Faruqui, Hina Khan take viewers to vintage Kolkata in new poster of 'Halki Halki Si'

Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants Hina Khan and Munawar Faruqui mesmerise the audiences with their chemistry, set against a charming vintage backdrop of Kolkata in the second poster of their upcoming music video titled ‘Halki Halki Si’. The duo took to their social media accounts and shared the second poster of their song.

The romantic poster shows Munawar and Hina standing on a balcony close together, as they are gaze away from the lens.

Hina is wearing a traditional red and white Bengali saree, with her hair styled in soft curls. On the other hand, the winner of recently concluded ‘Bigg Boss 17’, Munawar is sporting a green ethnic kurta.

The poster is captioned as: “Halki Halki Si: where love whispers softly… Full Song Out On February 23, at 11 a.m Exclusively on @Playdmfofficial YouTube Channel.”

The song is sung by Asees Kaur, and Saaj Bhatt. The lyricist and music composer is Sanjeev Chaturvedi, while the video is shot by A Tru Makers Film.

Presented by Anshul Garg, the song will be released on February 23.

Meanwhile, Hina was the first runner up of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 11’. She was last seen as a challenger in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’.

The actress will be next seen in the English and Hindi bilingual movie ‘Country of Blind’.