Performing in BRIC Festival was a moment of manifestation for Raja Kumari

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Rapper Raja Kumari, whose ‘King Khan’ song from the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film ‘Jawan’ has already impressed the audience, recently performed in Brooklyn in front of an audience of 10000 members during the BRIC Festival.

The rapper wore a pink coloured saree for her performance and pulled it off with absolute finesse.

She said that performing in front of such a huge crowd while donning the outfit was a moment of manifestation for her.

The rapper performed at Prospect Park (W) in Brooklyn, New York, and her set was followed by Pakistani singer Ali Sethi, whose track ‘Pasoori’ has become one of the biggest hits and has flooded Instagram Reels.

Talking about her performance, the rapper told IANS: “The energy was electric. Being able to perform on such a large stage in New York in a Rani pink sari was a moment of manifestation. There were thousands of people in the audience that were hearing me for the first time and I took every moment to show them who I really am and what I represent.”

She further mentioned that she also spoke with her fans at the gig venue and that life came full circle for her with performing in her homeland.

“I met hundreds of fans after and spoke to young children who were so inspired to see me up there. It felt full circle after so many years performing in the motherland to reach a stage like this in the country I was born. Looking forward to bringing my music to many more stages in the US and the world,” she added.

Raja Kumari, who is also a trained Indian classical dancer, was born in Claremont, California to Telugu speaking parents. She has been in the hip-hop scene for over a decade and rose to prominence in India with her collaboration with Indian rapper Divine for the track ‘City Slums’.

She was also seen in the 2019 Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Gully Boy’ in which she essayed the role of a judge of a rap battle.

–IANS

aa/dan

The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
