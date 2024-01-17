‘Hriday Mein Shri Ram Hain’ in honour of Shri Ram Mandir Nirman in Ayodhya

Bolo Jai Shri Ram! He’s in our minds, he’s in our hearts, he’s in our soul! The greatness of Shri Ram can be felt all around us! As Shri Ram is welcomed to Ayodhya Dham, II Music has unveiled a blissful bhajan that symbolizes the greatness of beloved Lord Ram. Featuring National Award winner Saleel Kulkarni as well as singing legends Padam Shri Suresh Wadkar and Aarya Ambekar, ‘Hriday Mein Shri Ram Hain’ will win over each and every Ram bhakt in the world.

A spiritual tune that conveys how Shri Ram is part of anything and everything we do, ‘Hriday Main Shri Ram Hain’ sees Suresh Wadkar and Aarya Ambekar combine their sublime vocal talents to lend a touch of auspicious magic to the bhajan.

With lyrics like ‘Shri Ram hi aakash hai’ and ‘Shri Ram hi aayam hai’, the melody is a heartfelt show of respect to Lord Ram who loves and protects us.

Composed by Saleel Kulkarni and penned by Sandeep Khare, ‘Hriday Mein Shri Ram Hain’ has been performed by Padam Shri Suresh Wadkar and Aarya Ambekar. One of the most unique things about the bhajan is how it blends a profound theme with an inspiring melody.

A music director, writer, author and filmmaker, Saleel Kulkarni is a man of many talents. A child prodigy who began singing at the age of three, Mr. Kulkarni has poured his faith for Lord Ram and love for music while crafting ‘Hriday Mein Shri Ram Hain’.

Talking about his latest creation, Saleel Kulkarni said, “As Ram Ji comes home in Ayodhya, an emotion deep inside pushed me to make this bhajan. ‘Hriday Mein Shri Ram Hain’ is for each and every disciple of Lord Ram, who lives the way our beloved Maryada Purshottam did. The magic of seasoned artists like Padam Shri Suresh and Aarya makes this tune even more special, and I hope all Ram bhakts listen to this tune as they make their way to Ayodhya.”

Sharing his thoughts on the bhajan, Rohit Sobti, Co – Founder, II Music , “II Music is home to music legends and new musical talents, and all kinds of musical genres, but ‘Hriday Mein Shri Ram Hain’ holds a special place in all of our hearts because of the occasion we are bringing this tune to the world. As Ayodhya prepares to welcome Lord Ram, this bhajan serves as the perfect offering to Shri Ram and devotees.”

A devotional tune with a pure soul and mighty heart, this track makes for a shining addition to II Music’s vibrant collection of songs and melodies.

As Ayodhya lights up to celebrate the arrival of Shri Ram, ‘Hriday Mein Shree Ram Hain’ is the perfect bhajan to make this occasion even more special!