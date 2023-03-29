scorecardresearch
Shirley Setia's debut composition 'Kaho Na' features mix of acoustic pop, Afro pop, ambient synths

Shirley Setia recently released her new track 'Kaho Na'. This is the first time that she has composed a song and penned the lyrics for the same.

By News Bureau

Singer-actress Shirley Setia recently released her new track titled ‘Kaho Na’. This is the first time that she has composed a song and penned the lyrics for the same. Talking about the track, the singer said: “This song is quite special to me because I have composed it for the first time and the lyrics have been written by me completely. It’s very simply written like how a GenZ relationship has its own special charm and the kind of feelings they would feel, I captured those and put that up through my song.”

Commenting on the different textures and sound elements used in the song, Shirley, who started her journey with YouTube, further mentioned: “The song is a mixture of acoustic pop with afro pop with ambient synth elements, making it more soothing to the ears but expressive to the listeners.”

“Since it’s the first song that I’ve composed, I wanted to add in sounds which relate more to the people of this current generation and I thought about this while writing the song,” she added.

‘Kaho Na’, written and composed by Shirley, is available to stream on YouTube and other audio streaming platforms.

