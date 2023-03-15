scorecardresearch
Tulsi Kumar gifts her fans a musical treat on her birthday! Drops the first song ‘Tu Mera’ from her ‘Truly Konnected’ series

Tulsi Kumar presents her single ‘Tu Mera’ on the occasion of her birthday today! Distinct, unique and personal, the romantic song is easy-listening

By Glamsham Editorial
As a special musical treat to her fans, Tulsi Kumar presents her single ‘Tu Mera’ on the occasion of her birthday today! Distinct, unique and personal, the romantic song is easy-listening with catchy beats which reflects in the bohemian spirit of the music video directed by Sumit Baruah, featuring Tulsi and Zaan Khan.
Penned by Tulsi Kumar and Mukesh Agarwal with music by Prasoon Srivastava, ‘Tu Mera’ is the first track from the artist’s ‘Truly Konnected’ series that showcases a different sound and music sensibility. This series will reflect a change in gear from Tulsi Kumar who is personally connected to these tracks and has specially curated these for her fans and music lover to thank them for their constant love and support.
Says Tulsi Kumar, “Tu Mera is a very different song with an indie touch to it and unlike anything I’ve done before. As a part of my Truly Konnected series, this track is very special to me and is very young, fresh and breezy. I enjoyed the experience of penning the lyrics and singing the song because I’m personally connected to it. I hope my fans enjoy my special ‘dedication’ to them.”
Adds Zaan Khan, “When I heard the track I absolutely loved it and I think it will have a strong connection with the young audience. It was a pleasure working with Tulsi who is not only extremely talented but very warm and welcoming.”
Says composer Prasoon Srivastava, “The song is very free-spirited so we kept the arrangement in a way that blends guitar tunes with interesting beats. Tulsi had a very clear vision with this track and I’m happy with how the song turned out.”
Adds director Sumit Baruah, “We shot at some really interesting locations – very virgin and undiscovered spots. The visuals capture moments because we wanted it to feel personal and for the emotions to come through in the music video. Tulsi and Zaan share beautiful onscreen chemistry which comes through in Tu Mera.”

Produced by T-Series, Tulsi Kumar’s Tu Mera featuring Tulsi Kumar and Zaan Khan is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

