Zayn returns with summer anthem ‘Love Like This’

Songwriter ZAYN has released his hugely anticipated new single 'Love Like This'. The pop anthem marks ZAYN’s first new music in 2 years

By Editorial Desk
Zayn Malik | Love Like This

Multiplatinum-selling recording artist, songwriter, producer, and philanthropist ZAYN has released his hugely anticipated new single ‘Love Like This’. The pop anthem marks ZAYN’s first new music in 2 years and his debut single for Mercury Records.

“Love Like This is a summer tune I’m very proud of and excited for the world to hear. I’m working on my new album currently that is coming soon, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what’s next,” states ZAYN.

‘Love Like This’ is accompanied by its music video, directed by Ivanna Borin & Frank Borin and shot in the New York.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release since ZAYN first teased it on socials which was met with a massive response, racking up over 150 million views on teasers alone… Last week, ZAYN set the internet on fire again as he joined the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast for his first sit down interview in nearly 6 years. The episode went viral, receiving worldwide media coverage, with outlets like Rolling Stone, Billboard, BBC, NME and more welcoming Zayn’s return.

ZAYN is a multi-platinum-selling recording artist, songwriter, producer, and philanthropist known for his skyscraping vocals and hybrid style of pop and R&B.

ZAYN just released his first original music in over two years, making his highly anticipated return with the instant summer anthem, “Love Like This.” With his debut solo album, he became the first UK Male Solo artist to simultaneously chart at #1 on the UK and US album charts in the first week of release for his record-breaking album Mind of Mine. The album’s lead single, “PILLOWTALK” hit #1 in 68 countries around the world and has since been certified 5x platinum by the RIAA. The album was followed by his gold-certified Icarus Falls and the critically acclaimed Nobody Is Listening.

In 2022, ZAYN was invited by the Jimi Hendrix estate to create a new version of the Hendrix classic song “Angel” to honour the legend’s 80th birthday. ZAYN has garnered several accolades throughout his career including a Billboard Music Award, American Music Award, MTV VMA, and two Brit Award nominations. In addition to his music, ZAYN continues to be a voice for positive change, most recently ZAYN wrote a public letter to the British Prime Minister advocating for expanding the free school lunches program for children living in poverty in the UK.

He will also star in the highly anticipated animation movie “10 Lives” alongside Simone Ashley, due out in 2024.

Stay tuned for more from ZAYN as he ignites what promises to be his biggest, boldest, and brightest chapter yet.

Pic. Sourcezayn
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
