Zendaya, Sia, Maddie Ziegler surprise Coachella crowd as they join Labrinth

Zendaya joined Labrinth tonight at Coachella for the second weekend of the arts and music festival to perform their Emmy-nominated hit 'I'm Tired' as well as the song 'All of Us'.

By Agency News Desk

Hollywood star Zendaya joined Labrinth tonight at Coachella for the second weekend of the arts and music festival to perform their Emmy-nominated hit ‘I’m Tired’ as well as the song ‘All of Us’.

The ‘Euphoria’ star, wearing a pink corset top and frilly skirt, emerged shortly after the start of ‘I’m Tired’ and delivered her vocals softly before cranking up the energy for ‘All of Us’, where she proceeded to dance enthusiastically around the stage, reports Variety.

‘I’m Tired’ is featured in a ‘Euphoria’ episode titled ‘You Who Cannot See, Think Of Those Who Can’, from the second season of the mega-popular HBO teen drama series. Last year, the track received an Emmy nomination in the outstanding original music and lyrics category, along with Zendaya and Dominic Fike’s ‘Elliot’s Song’, also from ‘Euphoria’. She co-wrote both of the nominated songs.

Variety further states that ‘All of Us’ closed out season one of the HBO series. Also surprising the crowd was Sia for the LSD song ‘Thunderclouds’ from her collaboration with Labrinth and Diplo. Wearing her signature wig and featuring dancer Maddie Ziegler in a similar costume, the two added infectious groove to a set which proved to be a crowd favourite on both weekends.

Labrinth heaped praise on Sia, telling the crowd: “I wanna say I fuckin love this girl. When I first came to L.A., I was depressed and fucked up. When someone picks you up and supports you as a friend, you gotta hold them close.”

As for Zendaya’s music career, the former Disney actress released her self-titled debut a decade ago, but went on to say in March 2022: “I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it.”

