‘Aarambh’ brings twisted characters to life

By Editorial Desk
'Aarambh' brings twisted characters to life
Aarambh on Watcho

WATCHO is set to captivate audiences with the release of its latest original series, ‘Aarambh: A Riveting Tale of Family, Love, Loss, and Tradition.’ The series explores the depths of familial ties, sustaining traditions, and a perilous struggle against a fraudulent system. ‘Aarambh’ is directed by Shaurya Singh and is produced by Silver Rain Pictures & MAG Entertainment.

‘Aarambh’ narrates the compelling story of Shrikant Sharma, who resides in the United States with his wife Smita, eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child. Meanwhile, Shrikant’s father, Uday Shankar Sharma, leads a peaceful life in Lal Nagar, a serene suburban area near Ranchi, with his younger son’s family.

However, fate takes a cruel turn when Uday Shankar Sharma tragically passes away due to a sudden heart attack. Srikant rushes back to India to perform the last rites of his beloved father. Upon reaching India, Shrikant discovers a startling truth – his father’s body has been seemingly donated to the hospital for medical studies while tricking his family into giving consent, but the truth was far more disturbing.

He discovers that a ward boy resorted to unscrupulous means and sold dead bodies to organ trafficking rings. Will Shrikant be able to get justice and complete the last rituals of his father or will he invite trouble for himself by getting involved with extremely dangerous people?

The star-spangled ensemble of the web series brings the twisted characters to life featuring actors like Amit Gaur, Karan Thakur, Dipali Sharma, and Manish Khanna among others. Witness an enthralling spectacle as their top-notch and extraordinary performance adds depth and authenticity to the characters and their struggles.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, DishTV & WATCHO, Dish TV India Ltd. said, “We are thrilled to present ‘Aarambh’ to our discerning audience. This poignant narrative touches upon the sensitivities of our family ties, culture, and indifference of system, which is sure to strike a chord with viewers across the country. The series sheds light on the stealthy crimes that pervade this country. Watcho is committed to offering fresh, meaningful content, and ‘Aarambh’ is a testimony to our dedication to providing diverse and compelling storytelling.”

“Aarambh” tugs at heartstrings, leaving viewers pondering over the importance of upholding cherished values and the strength to defy the prevailing system. The story is masterfully crafted as a narrative of the triumph of human virtues amidst adversity and will surely leave a lasting impact on the hearts of its audience.

