'Adventures of Lleo' is story of accidental millionaire on downward financial spiral

One of the India’s oldest streaming shows, belonging to the second generation of streaming content, ‘Permanent Roommates’, now has its own spin-off in the form of ‘Adventures of Lleo’, the trailer of which was unveiled on Wednesday.

‘Lleo’ is based on the character Lleo from ‘Permanent Roommates’.

Lleo is a guy who has no idea about the ground realities of life but he thinks he knows it all and that’s what the spin-off builds up on.

The trailer shows how his life comes down after he becomes a victim of a cybercrime when he mistakenly clicks a link sent by a scammer which wipes off his entire wealth.

Exasperated, Lleo goes on a hunt for a new place to stay. In the absence of money he tries different options but because he is not street smart or good at handling his life and the situations, he ends up defeated everytime.

His final straw? Committing a petty crime so that he could land up in jail which gives him free access to food and a roof on his head, doesn’t matter if it’s a jail. There too Lleo finds it difficult to adjust and gets beaten up by his inmates.

Anandeshwar Dwivedi essays the titular character of Lleo, an accidental millionaire, who went from riches to rags and his many misadventures, in the show.

Talking about the show,Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Writer and Executive Producer of the show, said: “ ‘Permanent Roommates’ has been immensely popular among viewers, and the character of Lleo has earned a significant amount of love from the fans. To delve deeper into Leo’s journey, filled with bizarre incidents, chaotic adventures and pleasant twists and turns, we introduce ‘Adventures of Lleo’. The journey of Lleo will strike a chord among the viewers, making them laugh out loud with its perfect comic timing and unusual experiences.”

The five episodic series is created by The Screen Patti (TSP) – A part of TVF, and is written by Anandeshwar Dwivedi.

The show will drop on Amazon miniTV on November 3.