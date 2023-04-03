scorecardresearch
Apurva Singh plays an ambitious and determined character in 'Garmi'

Actress Apurva Singh has been roped in to play the role of Sakshi Rai in the web series 'Garmi'

By News Bureau

Actress Apurva Singh, who was last seen in web series like ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ and ‘Dr Arora’, has been roped in to play the role of Sakshi Rai in the web series ‘Garmi’, which is all about power, politics and crime. The actress spoke about playing a complex character in the web series and also shared her shooting experience with filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Apurva said: “With a blend of strength, vulnerability, and unwavering ambition, Sakshi Rai is a force to reckone with. As a poetess with a penchant for seeking power, she is a character that will leave viewers both enamoured and on the edge. As the story unfolds, she becomes entangled in the murky world of college politics and crime, showcasing her multifaceted personality from her unwavering determination to her moments of vulnerability.”

Sharing her experience working with Tigmanshu Dhulia she said: “As an actor, the opportunity to work with a director of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s caliber was an exciting and nerve-wracking experience for me. Working with Tigmanshu Dhulia is an enriching experience that allows me to push my boundaries and discover new aspects of myself.”

“With every project, I gain a deeper understanding of the world and my place in it, thanks in no small part to Tigmanshu’s guidance and support. Being in the presence of a director like him is an honour, and I feel privileged to be part of his projects.”

She explained how she prepared for the role: “To prepare for this role, I undertook extensive research and worked closely with the director and his team. My creative producer Prachi Srivastava held my hand through the development of the character as well.”

“Despite the challenges presented by Sakshi’s character, I was ultimately able to tap into the goodness she had to offer, thanks in large part to the support and guidance of the director and his team. From refining her body language to exploring her dialect, I was able to fully embrace the role and bring the character to life on screen,” she shared.

Furthermore, she talked about the show and how it is different from other projects, she said: “As an actor, I firmly believe that every show or film possesses a unique essence, a distinctive quality that sets it apart from the rest. Personally, I refrain from drawing comparisons between different narratives, for each story carries its own voice, its own individuality. In my opinion, this show is no exception.”

“With its captivating storyline and nuanced characters, I am confident that it will strike a chord with the viewers. Those who have an inclination towards political dramas are in for a treat, as the team has put in their heart and soul to bring this tale to life,” she concluded.

