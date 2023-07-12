scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav to enter as wild card in the house

According to recent rumours, Bigg Boss OTT season 2's first wild-card entry would likely be another popular YouTuber.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav to enter as wild card in the house

Salman also informed that Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been extended by two weeks. While fans are thrilled about the news, it appears that the producers want to add a few wild card contestants to the contentious reality series.

With his time spent on the reality show, YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan, has been winning fans’ hearts.

According to recent rumours, Bigg Boss OTT season 2’s first wild-card entry would likely be another popular YouTuber. We are talking about Elvish Yadav.

The Khabri, a well-known Twitter account that frequently shares all the Bigg Boss OTT 2 developments, made the announcement on Twitter.

Covid virus spread widely in deer and back to humans: Study
Padma Lakshmi replaced by 'Top Chef' winner Kristen Kish for Wisconsin-set Season 21
