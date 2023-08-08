‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt details her transition from acting to movie production

Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) The ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house is all set for its grand finale which will soon bring an end to the reality show, as the final tasks are soon to come out.

In the midst of that, contestant Pooja Bhatt in a conversation with Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve reflected back on her career, telling them about her transition from acting to production.

Reflecting on her career trajectory with all its ups and downs, she told her fellow contestants about her decision to shift to movie production during the live feed of the show. Pooja said she had eventually grown tired of acting, and feeling more comfortable behind a camera and directing the nuances as opposed to being on screen, the producer said that she realised at some point in her life that production is her forte.

Talking about her acting career, she said, “At a certain point in my career, I felt the desire to escape to a place where anonymity prevailed. However, a renowned and wise actor reminded me that I had dedicated considerable effort to achieving fame, questioning why I would now wish to distance myself from it.”

“While I had bid farewell to acting, the opportunity to play lead part in ‘Bombay Begums’ after 21 years brought about a transformation in my entire career trajectory. The show garnered substantial praise from both critics and the general audience, showering me with profound affection”, she added.

Pooja Bhatt also touched upon her inclination to collaborate with emerging actors, stating, “Throughout my journey, I consistently collaborated with new talents, aspiring to elevate them into stardom. When my actors used to be appreciated I felt my work paid off.”

New talents are dime a dozen, and the veteran producer has been searching for new faces for a while now. Perhaps after the end of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, she may just get what she wants.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ airs on JioCinema.

–IANS

anv/dan