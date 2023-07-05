scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar becomes the new captain

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is going on in full swing. In the July 4 episode of the reality show, Abhishek Malhan lost his captaincy power. and JIya Shankar is the new captain

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar becomes the new captain
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar becomes the new captain

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is going on in full swing. In the July 4 episode of the reality show, Abhishek Malhan lost his captaincy power.

Bigg Boss snatched his powers as he broke some rules. A new captaincy task was announced, which was won by Jiya Shankar. The actress took her new duties seriously and schooled Manisha Rani about her sleeping situation.

Former captain Abhishek Malhan was caught sleeping by Bigg Boss, hence he was let go from his duties as a captain. A new captaincy task was announced in which all contestants, except Jad, participated.

In the task, a buzzer was placed in the garden area. The first contestant to press it would have the power to eliminate a co-contestant from the captaincy race.

In the end, all the contestants were eliminated except Pooja Bhatt and Jiya Shankar. Avinash made Jiya the new captain. Meanwhile, Jiya, as the captain, saved herself and nominated Pooja Bhatt for eviction.

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Angad Bedi would love to do a romantic film opposite Neena Gupta
Next article
WMO declares onset of El Nino, warns surge in global temperatures
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Mumbai airport with wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam Khan

News

Benedict Cumberbatch hints at Doctor Strange's return in new MCU film 'Next Year'

Technology

WMO declares onset of El Nino, warns surge in global temperatures

News

Angad Bedi would love to do a romantic film opposite Neena Gupta

News

Shekhar Kapur reveals theme of ‘Masoom’ sequel

Technology

Class-action lawsuit filed against Samsung in US over QLED TVs

News

Kajol, Kriti Sanon join hands for Netflix mystery thriller ‘Do Patti’

News

‘White Lotus’ star Sabrina Impacciatore joins Italian adaptation of ‘Call My Agent’ Season 2

Technology

Key Joe Biden officials barred from contacting social media platforms

News

Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Tejas' to release on October 20

Technology

Risk consultant, investment manager top jobs for fresh graduates in India

Technology

5 automakers to recall over 92K vehicles over faulty parts

Technology

Microsoft thinks Sony may launch PS5 Slim this year

Technology

Paytm boosts merchant payments leadership with 79 lakh devices, adds 4 lakh in June alone

Technology

OpenAI disables Browse with Bing in ChatGPT

Technology

Twitter clarifies sudden move to ‘temporarily’ apply rate limits

News

Owain Arthur used detective skills to crack ‘The Rings of Power’ character

News

Harrdy Sandhu new album 'Pleasures' to have 5 songs

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US