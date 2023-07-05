Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar becomes the new captain

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is going on in full swing. In the July 4 episode of the reality show, Abhishek Malhan lost his captaincy power.

Bigg Boss snatched his powers as he broke some rules. A new captaincy task was announced, which was won by Jiya Shankar. The actress took her new duties seriously and schooled Manisha Rani about her sleeping situation.

Former captain Abhishek Malhan was caught sleeping by Bigg Boss, hence he was let go from his duties as a captain. A new captaincy task was announced in which all contestants, except Jad, participated.

In the task, a buzzer was placed in the garden area. The first contestant to press it would have the power to eliminate a co-contestant from the captaincy race.

In the end, all the contestants were eliminated except Pooja Bhatt and Jiya Shankar. Avinash made Jiya the new captain. Meanwhile, Jiya, as the captain, saved herself and nominated Pooja Bhatt for eviction.