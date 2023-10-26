scorecardresearch
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally Release a Wedding Video on Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar is back with his most popular chat show Koffee With Karan season 8.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally Release a Wedding Video on Koffee With Karan
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally Release a Wedding Video on Koffee With Karan _ pic courtesy news agency

Karan Johar is back with his most popular chat show Koffee With Karan season 8. The 8th season of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan kickstarted with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as the first guests.

The video began with Ranveer giving a toast at his wedding, revealing that he had once declared he would marry Deepika Padukone and the day had finally come. The video then unfolds with heartwarming moments from their wedding Ranveer fixing Deepika’s makeup, declaring his love for her just moments before the wedding ceremony, and more. The wedding video also featured bytes from their families talking about Ranveer and Deepika.

Check out Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding video here:

