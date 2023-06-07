scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 filming delayed due to writers' strike

The fourth season of 'Emily in Paris' was initially set to start in late summer, but filming has been delayed by two months due to the writers' strike

By Agency News Desk
'Emily in Paris' Season 4 filming delayed due to writers' strike
Emily in Paris _ pic courtesy instagram

The fourth season of ‘Emily in Paris’ was initially set to start in late summer or early fall in the French capital that gives the show its name, but filming has been delayed by two months due to the writers’ strike, ‘Variety’ has learned.

That could stretch longer if WGA members remain on the picket line, reports ‘Variety’.

Streaming giant Netflix has declined to comment. The plan is still to start shooting by the end of fall, according to a source close to the streamer.

Netflix announced the renewal of Darren Star’s Emmy-nominated romantic comedy in January 2022. Season 3 dropped on the streamer on December 21 following a massive premiere event in Paris, which lured crowds of overjoyed fans and was attended by Star and the entire cast, including Lily Collins, Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Kate Walsh, Camille Razat, Lucas Bravo, Lucien Laviscount (who wore a shiny purple suit), Bruno Gouery and Samuel Arnold.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Emily’s chic French boss, suggested that the next season of ‘Emily in Paris’ could be affected by the writers strike on the red carpet of Kering’s Women in Motion gala dinner during the Cannes Film Festival.

When asked if plans for season 3 were put on hold, Leroy-Beaulieu said, “A little bit. We’re waiting for it to be resolved. We’ll see how it settles!”

Season 3 boasted a queer storyline, a love triangle and a cliffhanger involving a pregnancy. Within six days after launching, it garnered 117.6 million hours viewed and landed in the Top 10 in 93 countries.

‘Emily in Paris’ is one of the several shows with screenwriters in the guild that are due to film in France and are being impacted by the strike.

Another anticipated series that’s partly set in Paris and has been delayed is ‘Etoile’, a ballet drama created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, the team behind ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’.

Ordered by Amazon Prime for two seasons, the series takes place in New York and Paris with a cast, including Luke Kirby (‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’), Camille Cottin (‘Call My Agent!’), Simon Callow (‘Outlander’), Lou de LaAcge (‘The Innocents’) and David Alvarez (‘West Side Story’).

The WGA strike is having ramifications in France due to the boom of premium content ordered by streaming services that have brought together US and French talent.

A number of French productions will also have to be postponed because of the unavailability of French actors, on top of key crew members. “Since we have no visibility on how long this strike will last, everyone’s schedule is in limbo and we can’t make plans,” said a prominent French producer.

Some shoots are nevertheless going ahead as planned. These include the second season of ‘The Serpent Queen’, Starz’s drama series starring Samantha Morton as Catherine de’ Medici, and ‘The Walking Dead’ spinoff, which started shooting in Paris before the strike hit.

Pic. Sourceemilyinparis
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
China women's volleyball team arrives in Hong Kong for FIVB Nations League
Next article
Jennifer Coolidge regrets pursuing guys instead of focusing on career during early fame
This May Also Interest You
News

Elle Fanning didn't get a role at 16 because she was 'un-f*******'

Sports

Won't take any decision behind closed doors: Sakshi Malik on today's meeting with Sports Minister

News

Elliot Page had sex with co-star Olivia Thirlby while filming ‘Juno’

News

Rapper Lil Tjay livestreams himself on Instagram while getting arrested in Manhattan

Fashion & Lifestyle

Jennifer Coolidge regrets pursuing guys instead of focusing on career during early fame

Sports

China women's volleyball team arrives in Hong Kong for FIVB Nations League

Technology

Samsung to hold foldable-focused Galaxy Unpacked event in S.Korea next month

News

‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ gets an extension; fresh episodes on Voot soon!

News

Techno Paints signs Mahesh Babu as brand ambassador

Technology

Apple iOS 17 offers new 'Look up' option in image cutout feature

Sports

Brazil: Ancelotti remains 'Plan A' for manager's job

Sports

Chinese snooker players Liang Wenbo, Li Hang given lifetime bans for match-fixing

Technology

Waymo self-driving car killed dog in accident: Report

Technology

Apple doubles down on health, accessibility with new software updates

Technology

Reddit lays off nearly 90 employees, reduces fresh hiring

Technology

US SEC sues crypto exchange Coinbase

Technology

Apple acquires augmented reality headset startup Mira

Sports

FIH allocates Olympic Qualifiers to Spain, China; to introduce Junior World Rankings

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US