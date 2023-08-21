scorecardresearch
Friday Night Plan on Netflix is a heartwarming tale of self discovery

Friday Night Plan on Netflix is a heartwarming tale of self discovery. Directed by Vatsal Neelakantan, Friday Night Plan Stars Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan

By Editorial Desk
Babil Khan in Director Vatsal Neelakantan's 'Friday Night Plan' on Netflix _ pic courtesy yt

Friday Night Plan, a tale of self discovery and companionship, is gearing up to launch on your Netflix screens starting September 1, 2023. The film’s trailer offers an exciting peek into a Friday Night of a lot of fun – packaged with a ton of chaos!

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, this heartwarming story is directed by Vatsal Neelakantan.

Director Vatsal Neelakantan’s ‘Friday Night Plan’ on Netflix features Babil Khan, Amrith Jayan, Medha Rana, Aadhya Anand, Ninad Kamath, Juhi Chawla in a special appearance.

Stay tuned for a rollercoaster ride of emotions that promise to leave you smiling.

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

