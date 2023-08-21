Friday Night Plan on Netflix is a heartwarming tale of self discovery

Friday Night Plan, a tale of self discovery and companionship, is gearing up to launch on your Netflix screens starting September 1, 2023. The film’s trailer offers an exciting peek into a Friday Night of a lot of fun – packaged with a ton of chaos!

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia & Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, this heartwarming story is directed by Vatsal Neelakantan.

Director Vatsal Neelakantan’s ‘Friday Night Plan’ on Netflix features Babil Khan, Amrith Jayan, Medha Rana, Aadhya Anand, Ninad Kamath, Juhi Chawla in a special appearance.

Stay tuned for a rollercoaster ride of emotions that promise to leave you smiling.